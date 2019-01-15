Omoyele Sowore is one of the candidates that's featured prominently in the inquiries Nigerians have been making on the internet.

According to Google Trends data which reflects search interests relating to different topics on a weekly basis, here is a quick rundown of the things Nigerians were searching for about Sowore between January 1 and January 8, 2019:

Who is Omoyele Sowore?

Born February 17, 1971, Omoyele Sowore is a human rights activist, pro-democracy reformer and also the founder of media outlet, Sahara Reporters.

His advocacy spans decades and he has ruffled more than a few feathers with his media outfit based in New York, United States.

Omoyele Sowore's running mate?

Sowore's running mate is public health expert, Rabiu Rufai.

Who is Omoyele Sowore's wife?

Even though Sowore has admitted that he's happily married with children, the identity of his wife is not public knowledge.

Which party is Omoyele Sowore?

Sowore will be flying the flag of the African Action Congress (AAC), a party he founded in 2018 and became its national chairman before he was elected the party's candidate in October 2018 with no challenger.

What is the probability of Omoyele Sowore winning the Nigerian presidential election?

The February 16 election is widely billed to be a keen contest between President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

However, Sowore is confident that 2019 is the year that the stranglehold of the established political class will be broken by Nigerian voters who are fed up of the nation's terrible decades of underachievement.