Some aspirants bought form to negotiate for ministerial position - Okorocha

Okorocha said this while appearing on a TVC political programme Journalist' Hangout, on Thursday, June 2, 2022.

The Senator, who is also a presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), noted that there are people who have entered the contest even though they know their chances of winning doesn't exist.

He alleged that the endgame for such people is to use the forms as bargaining counters for political appointment from whoever emerges as the winner.

"Do you know that some people buy these forms so that they can negotiate for a ministerial appointment," he said.

When asked if he intends to step down from the APC presidential primary, Okorocha said he wouldn't have stepped into the ring if quitting was part of his plan.

He also called on the leadership of the party to ensure that the flag bearer emerges through a primary election.

Recall that the former Governor, who had been at loggerheads with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), over alleged laundering of N2.9bn, was recently screened by the presidential screening committee of the APC.

Other aspirants that have also been screened include the National Leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Governor Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa state, Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state, Senator Ajayi Boroffice, former Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, Felix Nicholas, Mrs Uju Ken-Ohaneye, former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, Former Governor of Zamfara State, Pastor Tunde Bakare, Senator Sani Yerima, and former President of the Senate, Ken Nnamani.

Also screened were the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River state, Kogi state Governor, Yahaya Bello, Governor, Ekiti state, Kayode Fayemi, former Governor of Imo state, former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Oladimeji Bankole, Ahmad Rufai Sani and Tein Jack-Rich, and former ministers: Godswill Akpabio and Ogbonnaya Onu.