RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Soludo says his victory is a by-product of 12 years of relentless struggle

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor-elect says he has a long list of persons whom God used to make the moment a reality.

Prof Charles Soludo [Facebook-Charles Chukwuma Soludo]
Prof Charles Soludo [Facebook-Charles Chukwuma Soludo]

Anambra Governor-elect, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, says his victory is “a by-product” of twelve years of relentless political struggle.

Recommended articles

Soludo stated this in an acceptance speech after his declaration by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday as the winner of Saturday’s gubernatorial poll.

“For 12 years since the massive clamour by the people of Anambra for us to serve them, we persevered to this divine moment.

“This is a divine journey whose time has come. To God be all the glory and adoration,” the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria stated.

In the statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Wednesday, he said: “God was behind my victory.

“With utmost humility and gratitude to God, I accept the results of the 2021 Anambra governorship election as declared by INEC.

“This reflects the supreme will of the Almighty God and an overwhelming sacred mandate of the people.”

Soludo, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) flag bearer in the poll, further stated that he had a long list of persons whom God used to make the moment a reality.

“In particular, we thank all members of APGA, especially our national leader, Gov. Willie Obiano, Chief Victor Oye, the National Chairman of APGA, and members of the Board of Trustees.

“Others include national and state executives of APGA, stakeholders and support groups, amongst others.

“We thank all our donors, especially the hundreds of thousands of members of the 41 self-funding support groups who, for two years, put in their sweat and personal funds to propel this project.

“We are humbled by the massive support of stakeholders and Nigerians across the entire country,” the former banker stated.

Soludo, who singled out his wife, Queen, and children: Ozonna, Ifeatu, Chinua, Ekene, Oduko and Zikora for their love and sacrifice, gave an assurance that he would not disappoint them.

He further stated that he “will remember and continue to remember all those who died in the course of this movement”.

The list included the three policemen, who were killed by unknown gunmen during a town hall meeting in his ward.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Soludo says his victory is a by-product of 12 years of relentless struggle

Soludo says his victory is a by-product of 12 years of relentless struggle

FEC approves National Development Plan for 2021-2025

FEC approves National Development Plan for 2021-2025

Buhari assures France of cooperation to dismantle international criminal networks

Buhari assures France of cooperation to dismantle international criminal networks

Niger State reaffirms ban on commercial motorcycling

Niger State reaffirms ban on commercial motorcycling

NAFDAC arraigns businessman over alleged importation of fake Tramadol

NAFDAC arraigns businessman over alleged importation of fake Tramadol

Senate grants Buhari permission to borrow $16bn, €1bn

Senate grants Buhari permission to borrow $16bn, €1bn

PDP accuses APC of trying to force its processes on other parties

PDP accuses APC of trying to force its processes on other parties

Buhari congratulates Mamman Daura at 82, describes him as 'complete gentleman'

Buhari congratulates Mamman Daura at 82, describes him as 'complete gentleman'

FG sets aside N250bn for autogas vehicle conversion - Minister

FG sets aside N250bn for autogas vehicle conversion - Minister

Trending

INEC declares Anambra governorship election inconclusive

Returning Officer for Anambra Governorship election Florence Obi (TheCable)

Anambra Election: Soludo in early lead as election results trickle in from LGAs

Contestants of the November 6 governorship election in Anambra, (The Nation)

Anambra Election: APC urges APGA to stop heating up the polity

APC and APGA Logos (Vanguard)

34,587 Police Officers have been deployed to Anambra for election

President Muhammadu Buhari with the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba Alkali [Presidency]