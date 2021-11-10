Soludo says his victory is a by-product of 12 years of relentless struggle

Soludo stated this in an acceptance speech after his declaration by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday as the winner of Saturday’s gubernatorial poll.

“For 12 years since the massive clamour by the people of Anambra for us to serve them, we persevered to this divine moment.

“This is a divine journey whose time has come. To God be all the glory and adoration,” the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria stated.

In the statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Wednesday, he said: “God was behind my victory.

“With utmost humility and gratitude to God, I accept the results of the 2021 Anambra governorship election as declared by INEC.

“This reflects the supreme will of the Almighty God and an overwhelming sacred mandate of the people.”

Soludo, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) flag bearer in the poll, further stated that he had a long list of persons whom God used to make the moment a reality.

“In particular, we thank all members of APGA, especially our national leader, Gov. Willie Obiano, Chief Victor Oye, the National Chairman of APGA, and members of the Board of Trustees.

“Others include national and state executives of APGA, stakeholders and support groups, amongst others.

“We thank all our donors, especially the hundreds of thousands of members of the 41 self-funding support groups who, for two years, put in their sweat and personal funds to propel this project.

“We are humbled by the massive support of stakeholders and Nigerians across the entire country,” the former banker stated.

Soludo, who singled out his wife, Queen, and children: Ozonna, Ifeatu, Chinua, Ekene, Oduko and Zikora for their love and sacrifice, gave an assurance that he would not disappoint them.

He further stated that he “will remember and continue to remember all those who died in the course of this movement”.