Soludo reveals Peter Obi's oath to Ojukwu

Governor Soludo said this in a piece he authored on Monday, November 14, 2022, titled: ‘History Beckons and I will not be Silent’.

Soludo accuses Peter Obi: The former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) lightly accused his predecessor of lack of sincerity with his promises.

What Soludo said: “Someone reminded me that a mob has no head and hence cannot reason. The same Peter Obi was one of those who told Ndigbo that APGA was the vehicle through which Igbos would organize to engage the rest of Nigeria politically.

The Oath Obi swore to Ojukwu: “He was said to have sworn to Ojukwu and publicly that he would quit politics the day he leaves APGA. The rest is history.

“When he was the Vice-Presidential candidate under PDP in 2019, the emotive train then dubbed the ticket “the Igbo project”, Soludo said.

What you should know: Soludo has come under attack from ‘Obidients’, a sobriquet coined and adopted by followers of Obi to show their support for the 2023 presidential ambition of the 61-year-old. It followed the governor’s comments during an interview on a national television where he alleged that the investment of the Labour Party presidential flag-bearer in the state government is “worth next to nothing”.