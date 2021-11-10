Soludo is officially new Governor-elect of Anambra State

The victory of the candidate of the All Grand Progressives Alliance (APGA) was sealed following the supplementary election in Ihiala local government area on Tuesday, November 9, 2021.

Collation of results from the original November 6 election had been suspended days ago after it was discovered voting didn't take place in Ihiala due to 'security threat'.

Soludo was leading with 103,946 votes, followed by Valentine Ozigbo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who got 51,322 votes, before collation was halted.

After conclusion of the collation of results late on Tuesday, Soludo clinched the election, as expected, with 112,229 votes, after winning Ihiala LGA with 8,283 votes.

Ozigbo won 2,485 votes and finished the election in second place with 53,807 votes.

Soludo was declared winner of the election by the returning officer, Professor Florence Banku Obi, in the early hours of Wednesday, November 10.