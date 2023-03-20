Sokoto 2023: Governor-elect Aliyu appreciates electorate, sets 9-point agenda

In his maiden news briefing, the Governor-elect disclosed a 9-point agenda formulated to ensure viable road map and maximum transformations in the state.

Aliyu saif that the agenda includes uplifting the standards of education, healthcare delivery and water supply.

Others are agriculture, security, youth empowerment, local government autonomy, religious affairs and economy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aliyu described his victory as a glarion call for doing his best to reform the state as well as restore its lost glory.

He said: ”My administration will listen to the yearnings and aspirations of the citizens with a view to meeting up the campaign promises.

‘ I will strengthen the civil service by making it more productive, ensure prompt payment of salaries, pension and gratuity as at when due.

”My administration will welcome constructive criticisms from Nigerians.”

Aliyu urged those that contested with him to consider the situation as destiny and join hands with him in the development of the state.

ADVERTISEMENT