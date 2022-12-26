Sheikh Gumi: Vote those who won’t fight bandits, they are our people [Video]

What Gumi told his congregation: In a sermon, the controversial Islamic cleric urged Nigerians to vote for leaders who would negotiate with bandits when elected into office.

Who Gumi asks his people to vote: Describing bandits as “our people,” Gumi said Nigeria’s next set of leaders should negotiate and give bandits what they want for peace to reign.

What he said: “Don’t vote for those who will fight bandits. The fighters (bandits) are our people. So please vote for those who, after attaining power, will call and negotiate with our people (bandits) so as to give them what they want for peace to reign,” he said.

States affected by Banditry: Bandits have been ravaging some Northern States like Yobe, Adamawa, Bauchi, Gombe, Kano, Kaduna, Plateau, and Taraba.

They have abducted and killed some persons while collecting ransom worth millions of naira.

Who is Sheikh Gumi: Gumi is a prominent, yet controversial, Muslim cleric acting as a self-appointed middleman between bandits and the government. Gumi is the eldest son to late Shaykh Abubakar Gumi. He was born in Kano state. He came from a geneanalogy of islamic scholars with his father being the first Grand Khadi of the old Northern Region.