RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Shehu Sani advises Nigerian leaders to stop going to London to hold meetings

Kingsley Chukwuka

Senator Shehu Sani has faulted the London meeting between the former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Governor Nyesom Wike and his team as well as the Labour Party flag bearer, Peter Obi.

Senator Shehu Sani
Senator Shehu Sani

Sani who is not pleased with the venue of the meeting called on Nigerian politicians to stop travelling abroad to hold meetings.

The Kaduna politician reacted to the meeting in a post on his Facebook page on Friday, August 26, 2022.

In the post, the former lawmaker said: "It is not proper for Nigerian political elites to keep meeting in London to discuss issues regarding the future of their country".

Sani said that past Nigerian leaders were also guilty of the same habit, while insisting that it was high time any discussion concerning Nigerian politics should take place in the country.

Recall that on Thursday, August 25, 2022, photos of the ex-President, Obasanjo’s meeting with Wike and Obi in London, surfaced on social media.

Though the details of the meeting are yet to be revealed, it was gathered, however, that Governors Samuel Ortom (Benue); Seyi Makinde (Oyo); Okezie Ikepazu (Abia), and former Cross River Governor, Donald Duke were all in attendance.

The presidential candidate of the PDP Atiku Abubakar, and Wike, also had a separate meeting at the Carlton Hotel in Park Lane, London.

Ahmadu Fintiri, governor of Adamawa, who heads Abubakar’s delegation for peace talks with Wike’s team, was also present.

The meeting came hours after Obasanjo and Obi met Wike in the European country.

It also came days after Wike and his associates met with Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in France.

Kingsley Chukwuka
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Party leadership: A curious look at the hand behind APC’s wheel

Party leadership: A curious look at the hand behind APC’s wheel

FRSC vows to arrest, prosecute motorists over assault on its officers

FRSC vows to arrest, prosecute motorists over assault on its officers

Witches and Wizards back APC’s Muslim-Muslim ticket

Witches and Wizards back APC’s Muslim-Muslim ticket

Shehu Sani advises Nigerian leaders to stop going to London to hold meetings

Shehu Sani advises Nigerian leaders to stop going to London to hold meetings

Dele Momodu turns down political request from Remi Tinubu

Dele Momodu turns down political request from Remi Tinubu

Kaduna is committed to harmonious relationship between Muslims, Christians – Ag. Gov.

Kaduna is committed to harmonious relationship between Muslims, Christians – Ag. Gov.

Wike is surely working for PDP - Atiku

Wike is surely working for PDP - Atiku

FG worries over illegal mining, moves to prosecute offenders

FG worries over illegal mining, moves to prosecute offenders

7.1m Nigerians in N/East need humanitarian assistance – FG

7.1m Nigerians in N/East need humanitarian assistance – FG

Trending

Hon Nnamdi Okafor

Nigerian lawmaker slumps, dies in South Africa

Daysman and Chris Oyakilome

Oyakhilome’s nephew opens up on suspension over support for Tinubu

IPOB members flying a Biafran flag (Sahara Reporters)

BREAKING: IPOB rejects Peter Obi, Igbo presidency

Professor Wole Soyinka speaks on President Buhari's RUGA scheme (Books Live)

I don’t care if Nigeria’s next President, VP, Speaker are same religion – Soyinka