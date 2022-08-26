Shehu Sani advises Nigerian leaders to stop going to London to hold meetings

The Kaduna politician reacted to the meeting in a post on his Facebook page on Friday, August 26, 2022.

In the post, the former lawmaker said: "It is not proper for Nigerian political elites to keep meeting in London to discuss issues regarding the future of their country".

Sani said that past Nigerian leaders were also guilty of the same habit, while insisting that it was high time any discussion concerning Nigerian politics should take place in the country.

Recall that on Thursday, August 25, 2022, photos of the ex-President, Obasanjo’s meeting with Wike and Obi in London, surfaced on social media.

Though the details of the meeting are yet to be revealed, it was gathered, however, that Governors Samuel Ortom (Benue); Seyi Makinde (Oyo); Okezie Ikepazu (Abia), and former Cross River Governor, Donald Duke were all in attendance.

The presidential candidate of the PDP Atiku Abubakar, and Wike, also had a separate meeting at the Carlton Hotel in Park Lane, London.

Ahmadu Fintiri, governor of Adamawa, who heads Abubakar’s delegation for peace talks with Wike’s team, was also present.

The meeting came hours after Obasanjo and Obi met Wike in the European country.