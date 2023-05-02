The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Tinubu's son reportedly spent ₦5bn on London mansion under corruption probe

Ima Elijah

Seyi's company bought the private three-floor residence from Deutsche Bank in late 2017.

Seyi Tinubu, Son of the APC National Leader, Bola Tinubu. [the capital]
Seyi Tinubu, Son of the APC National Leader, Bola Tinubu. [the capital]

Recommended articles

According to Bloomberg, Seyi's company, Aranda Overseas Corp, bought the property for $10.8 million (over ₦5 billion at the current official exchange rate) in 2017, and it is part of the largest corruption scandal that President Muhammadu Buhari's administration has investigated.

At the time of purchase, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) was trying to apprehend the former owner of the house, Kolawole Aluko, who was accused of evading an oil-trading debt worth over $1.5 billion.

ADVERTISEMENT
The London mansion [Twitter]
The London mansion [Twitter] Pulse Nigeria

Aranda, with Seyi as the main shareholder since 2011, bought the private three-floor residence from Deutsche Bank in late 2017.

Aluko had lost the house to the bank in a foreclosure a year before the sale happened. But the property was one of many assets a court in Nigeria had granted the EFCC permission to seize in 2016 over allegations the businessman acquired them through illicit means.

Aluko and his associate, Olajide Omokore, are two of the most high-profile suspects linked to the numerous corruption probes against the former Minister of Petroleum, Diezani Alison-Madueke. Prosecutors accused the duo of winning lucrative contracts from the former minister without fully remitting proceeds to the Nigerian treasury.

Aluko and Diezani were later removed from the court trial due to their absence, but a court cleared Omokore of all the allegations in February 2023. His lawyer, Tokunbo Jaiye-Agoro, told Bloomberg that his associate's acquittal also exonerates him and removes question marks over the property in question.

ADVERTISEMENT
President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.
President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. Pulse Nigeria

There is no indication that Bola Tinubu, who won a presidential election in February, was involved in the purchase of the property, but he’s been known to stay there. In fact, President Buhari visited him at the residence in August 2021, almost four years after its acquisition by Seyi’s company.

Bloomberg reports that Seyi and his father's spokesperson did not respond to inquiries. Additionally, the British lawyer listed as Aranda's agent in the United Kingdom declined to comment due to confidentiality rules.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Abia house of assembly impeaches Speaker, Hon. Chinedum Orji

Abia house of assembly impeaches Speaker, Hon. Chinedum Orji

Buhari re-appoints Dabiri Erewa, CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission

Buhari re-appoints Dabiri Erewa, CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission

Has NAFDAC truly banned Indomie noodles in Nigeria? [Pulse Explainer]

Has NAFDAC truly banned Indomie noodles in Nigeria? [Pulse Explainer]

Court case lingers as FG accuses ASUU of not “showing good cause

Court case lingers as FG accuses ASUU of not “showing good cause”

Senate investigates delay on issuance, renewal of international passport

Senate investigates delay on issuance, renewal of international passport

Emefiele says transaction volume via e-channels rose by 836%

Emefiele says transaction volume via e-channels rose by 836%

Ngige explains why Buhari failed in tackling high unemployment rate

Ngige explains why Buhari failed in tackling high unemployment rate

Obi, Fayemi to become visiting lecturers in Western Delta University

Obi, Fayemi to become visiting lecturers in Western Delta University

Tinubu's son reportedly spent ₦5bn on London mansion under corruption probe

Tinubu's son reportedly spent ₦5bn on London mansion under corruption probe

Pulse Sports

Iwobi rescues point for Everton against Ndidi's Leicester in battle for Premier League survival

Iwobi rescues point for Everton against Ndidi's Leicester in battle for Premier League survival

4 Championship Records set by Nigerian athletes so far at the African U18 and U20 Championships

4 Championship Records set by Nigerian athletes so far at the African U18 and U20 Championships

Arsenal vs Chelsea: 5 things Lampard must do to defeat the Gunners

Arsenal vs Chelsea: 5 things Lampard must do to defeat the Gunners

No Embiid, no problem as James Harden erupts for 45 points to help Sixers steal Game 1 win over Celtics.

No Embiid, no problem as James Harden erupts for 45 points to help Sixers steal Game 1 win over Celtics.

Taiwo Awoniyi beautifies Kwara Secondary School with a modern-day dressing room

Taiwo Awoniyi beautifies Kwara Secondary School with a modern-day dressing room

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets 'motivated' to end 16-year wait for title — Ugbade

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets 'motivated' to end 16-year wait for title — Ugbade

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mathew C Eze

NDLEA places Lagos-based skit maker under close watch

Obi addressing the crowd and engaging with labour leaders [Twitter]

May Day: Jubilation as Peter Obi shows up at Eagle Square Abuja

Dr. Chris Ngige

Ngige tells Obi to leave Labour Day event at Eagle Square

APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Guinean Ambassador reveals details behind viral Tinubu helicopter video