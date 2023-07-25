ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Senators demand apology from Oshiomhole over looting allegations

Ima Elijah

The senator accused past senators of looting their office furniture as they ended their tenures.

Adams Oshiomhole [Premium Times]
Adams Oshiomhole [Premium Times]

Recommended articles

The issue came to light after Oshiomhole made the claims during an interview on Channels Television's Politics Today programme on Sunday, July 23.

According to Oshiomhole, many of the current federal lawmakers serving in the 10th National Assembly had to use their personal funds to renovate their offices, as the offices were left in a state of disarray by the former lawmakers.

"Television sets, carpets, and chairs were looted by the immediate past senators and House of Representatives members," Oshiomhole stated, emphasising that the offices' walls were also damaged and required repairs.

ADVERTISEMENT

In response to Oshiomhole's statements, Senator Adeola Solomon, who served in the 9th Assembly, expressed strong disapproval, considering the accusations an embarrassment to the lawmakers.

He refuted the claims and asserted that every item removed from the offices was duly accounted for and legally approved during their tenure.

Solomon demanded an apology from Senator Oshiomhole for making unfounded allegations against the 9th Assembly members. If an apology is not forthcoming, he suggested that Oshiomhole should be made to face the Ethics and Privilege Committee.

"My privilege has been abused. A senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria went on National TV and told the whole world that the lawmakers of the ninth Assembly, which I was a part of, looted equipment from their offices," Solomon said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We all know that there is no way that a senator or their aides can take a pin out of the National Assembly without being accounted for. Each of the items was checked and legally passed, and those amounts are deducted from severance packages."

Senator Adamu Aliero from the PDP Kebbi Central Senatorial district seconded Solomon's motion, expressing his support for an apology or an investigation into the matter.

In an attempt to address the situation, Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, suggested that the Senate should go into an executive session to discuss the sensitive matter. However, the majority of the senators opted to handle the matter in plenary, wanting it to be addressed openly.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio then called upon Senator Oshiomhole to explain his side of the matter. In response, Oshiomhole apologised for his comments, clarifying that he intended to defend the Senate during his television interview and not implicate the senators of the 9th Assembly in looting their offices.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

9 years later, court clears the Lamidos of money laundering charges

9 years later, court clears the Lamidos of money laundering charges

Gunmen shoot 3 students charging phones at barber's shop in Ilesa

Gunmen shoot 3 students charging phones at barber's shop in Ilesa

DSS operatives, prison officials fight over Emefiele’s custody

DSS operatives, prison officials fight over Emefiele’s custody

Senators demand apology from Oshiomhole over looting allegations

Senators demand apology from Oshiomhole over looting allegations

Chibok girl who escaped Boko Haram abduction in 2014 is getting married in US

Chibok girl who escaped Boko Haram abduction in 2014 is getting married in US

Sokoto House of Assembly approves 10 additional aides for Gov. Aliyu

Sokoto House of Assembly approves 10 additional aides for Gov. Aliyu

Gunmen kidnap popular native doctor in Anambra

Gunmen kidnap popular native doctor in Anambra

Reps express disappointment of FCC's non-appearance over alleged job racketeering

Reps express disappointment of FCC's non-appearance over alleged job racketeering

Gov. Sani appoints Jalal as DG, Kaduna Geographic Information Service, others

Gov. Sani appoints Jalal as DG, Kaduna Geographic Information Service, others

Pulse Sports

Tobi Amusan: How Nigerian hurdler made World Record history a year ago

Tobi Amusan: How Nigerian hurdler made World Record history a year ago

Super Falcons: Top 10 Hottest Nigerian female footballers

Super Falcons: Top 10 Hottest Nigerian female footballers

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Australia vs Nigeria 2nd World Cup group clash

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Australia vs Nigeria 2nd World Cup group clash

Australia vs Nigeria: 5 reasons why Asisat Oshoala should start for the Super Falcons

Australia vs Nigeria: 5 reasons why Asisat Oshoala should start for the Super Falcons

Lionel Messi appointed as new Inter Miami captain

Lionel Messi appointed as new Inter Miami captain

FIFA Women's World Cup: Irish midfielder burst into fight with opponent who 'dated' her ex-lover

FIFA Women's World Cup: Irish midfielder burst into fight with opponent who 'dated' her ex-lover

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Chairman of the APC Governors forum, Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State. [Tribune]

APC Governors break silence on Adamu, Omisore’s resignation

Labour Party candidate, Ngozi Okolie and Ndidi Elumelu, PDP candidate. [Politics Nigeria]

Tribunal nullifies LP candidate's election, declares PDP’s Elumelu winner

Debo Ologunagba [Punch]

You’re intimidating judiciary  —  PDP blasts APC over its final address to Tribunal

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

Tinubu's government to review ₦8,000 palliative