Senators demand apology from Oshiomhole over looting allegations

The issue came to light after Oshiomhole made the claims during an interview on Channels Television's Politics Today programme on Sunday, July 23.

According to Oshiomhole, many of the current federal lawmakers serving in the 10th National Assembly had to use their personal funds to renovate their offices, as the offices were left in a state of disarray by the former lawmakers.

"Television sets, carpets, and chairs were looted by the immediate past senators and House of Representatives members," Oshiomhole stated, emphasising that the offices' walls were also damaged and required repairs.

Senators call out Oshiomhole

In response to Oshiomhole's statements, Senator Adeola Solomon, who served in the 9th Assembly, expressed strong disapproval, considering the accusations an embarrassment to the lawmakers.

He refuted the claims and asserted that every item removed from the offices was duly accounted for and legally approved during their tenure.

Solomon demanded an apology from Senator Oshiomhole for making unfounded allegations against the 9th Assembly members. If an apology is not forthcoming, he suggested that Oshiomhole should be made to face the Ethics and Privilege Committee.

"My privilege has been abused. A senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria went on National TV and told the whole world that the lawmakers of the ninth Assembly, which I was a part of, looted equipment from their offices," Solomon said.

"We all know that there is no way that a senator or their aides can take a pin out of the National Assembly without being accounted for. Each of the items was checked and legally passed, and those amounts are deducted from severance packages."

Senator Adamu Aliero from the PDP Kebbi Central Senatorial district seconded Solomon's motion, expressing his support for an apology or an investigation into the matter.

In an attempt to address the situation, Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, suggested that the Senate should go into an executive session to discuss the sensitive matter. However, the majority of the senators opted to handle the matter in plenary, wanting it to be addressed openly.