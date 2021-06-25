Delta Senator Nwaoboshi dumps PDP for APC
Nwaoboshi had fallen out with the PDP in Delta and had been suspended by the party.
Nwaoboshi was elected into the senate on the platform of the PDP.
On hand to welcome him were APC Caretaker Committee Chairman Mai Mala Buni, President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege.
Nwaoboshi was suspended by the PDP in Delta this week for anti-party activities and for fraternising with APC politicians.
He has also fallen out with Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State who is a PDP governor.
Delta has been a PDP state since 1999.
