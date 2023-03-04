Senator Bent urges Atiku, Obi to accept defeat in good faith

She congratulated the president elect, Senator Bola Tinubu and his running mate Sen. Kashim Shettima for a well deserved victory.

“Engaging in a legal tussle on the widely adjudged most credible election will amount to only unnecessary distraction to hold down the process of leadership to thrive.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The presidential election results were a true reflection of Nigerians honest votes , you don’t need to waste your time and resources.

“Going to court will lead them in exercise in futility with no positive impact in the judiciary and democratic systems.

“I believe in the duo style of leadership, the ticket will unite us more than the thinking of many who are selfish to look at it from the religious point of view,” she said.