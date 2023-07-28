ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Senate set to screen ministerial nominees on Monday

News Agency Of Nigeria

Spokesperson of the Senate stated that the screening will be thorough because the lawmakers were very much aware of the high expectations of those who would assist President Bola Tinubu in fulfillment of his mandate and the constitution.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio. [AIT]
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio. [AIT]

Recommended articles

Spokesperson of the Senate, Sen. Adeyemi Adaramodu (APC-Ekiti), disclosed this while addressing newsmen after the list of the nominees was read in the upper chamber on Thursday, July 27, 2023.

Adaramodu said that although the Senate was not supposed to sit on Mondays, but because of the importance attached to this national assignment, “we have suspended all our rules for them to commence the exercise next Monday”.

He assured that the screening would be thorough because the lawmakers were very much aware of the high expectations of those who would assist President Bola Tinubu in fulfillment of his mandate and the constitution.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Senate is going to examine the character, personality, the experiences, the background of every nominee and we believe at the end of it, Nigerians will not be disappointed.

“We expect that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) that will be constituted after the screening is going to be the one that will breathe oxygen into the comatose economy of Nigeria.

“The list is here, until they come forward with their resume, it’s not going to be a shadow screening that you have a very good resume, you don’t have the character to carry the resume.

“You must have the character and you must have the mental ability to be able to be part of that cabin crew that is going to fly the aircraft of the success of Nigeria.

“To satisfy the expectations of Nigerians for high velocity performance, we will eyemark, not earmark the performances.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that there would be no allocation of time for any nominee and “if a single nominee takes up to three hours or a whole day, so be it.”

On allegation on some nominees like former governors with EFCC cases, Adaramodu said all the nominees had gone through security screening checks from the executive.

“However, if there is any red flag raised, we will look into it, Nigerians will never be disappointed by the 10th Senate.”

Meanwhile, with the screening commencing on Monday, the annual recess of the National Assembly, which would have begun on Thursday, has been put on hold till after the exercise.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ag EFCC Chairman tasks law enforcement officers on upgrading skills

Ag EFCC Chairman tasks law enforcement officers on upgrading skills

'We're 100% in support of the strike, FG refuses to abide by the agreement with NARDs' - Niger NMA

'We're 100% in support of the strike, FG refuses to abide by the agreement with NARDs' - Niger NMA

'Africa must leverage on Russia’s goodwill to develop' - Prof. Okoli

'Africa must leverage on Russia’s goodwill to develop' - Prof. Okoli

Senate set to screen ministerial nominees on Monday

Senate set to screen ministerial nominees on Monday

Cross River fire service amendment bill crosses second reading

Cross River fire service amendment bill crosses second reading

'Govt will not tolerate sabotage on Andoni road project' - Fubara

'Govt will not tolerate sabotage on Andoni road project' - Fubara

I know your pain – Tinubu begs Nigerian youths to be patient

I know your pain – Tinubu begs Nigerian youths to be patient

'Tinubu is solely responsible for my ministerial nomination' – Umahi

'Tinubu is solely responsible for my ministerial nomination' – Umahi

Senator wants to kill probe of comments about influencing his judge wife

Senator wants to kill probe of comments about influencing his judge wife

Pulse Sports

Oshoala changed the game: Nigerians react to Super Falcons 3-2 win against Australia in 2nd World Cup group game

Oshoala changed the game: Nigerians react to Super Falcons 3-2 win against Australia in 2nd World Cup group game

Super Falcons: Arsenal Legend Ian Wright drags NFF over unpaid salaries

Super Falcons: Arsenal Legend Ian Wright drags NFF over unpaid salaries

Super Falcons’ Onome moves past Ronaldo  as she sets African record at the World Cup

Super Falcons’ Onome moves past Ronaldo  as she sets African record at the World Cup

Super Eagles: Alex Iwobi beats Victor Osimhen to become highest paid Nigerian footballer

Super Eagles: Alex Iwobi beats Victor Osimhen to become highest paid Nigerian footballer

Australia 2-3 Nigeria: Super Falcons shock the world by beating the co-hosts against all odds

Australia 2-3 Nigeria: Super Falcons shock the world by beating the co-hosts against all odds

Super Falcons: Blow for Nigeria as Oshoala is set to miss Australia clash

Super Falcons: Blow for Nigeria as Oshoala is set to miss Australia clash

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Among the notable aspects of the ministerial list are the inclusion of seven women who have caught the President's attention

Meet the 7 women Tinubu wants as his ministers

Labour Party candidate, Ngozi Okolie and Ndidi Elumelu, PDP candidate. [Politics Nigeria]

Tribunal nullifies LP candidate's election, declares PDP’s Elumelu winner

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu [Presidency]

Senate expects to receive Tinubu's long-awaited ministerial list on Thursday

President Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar. [Twitter:Kayy]

Tinubu not constitutionally fit to run for president, Atiku reiterates