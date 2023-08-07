Senate resumes screening of Tinubu's ministerial nominees

Among the nominees screened today was Mariya Mahmoud, a former Commissioner for Higher Education in Kano State. Mahmoud's nomination came as a replacement for Maryam Shetty, another female nominee from Kano, who was surprisingly dropped from the list last week.

Also scheduled for screening today is Festus Keyamo, adding to the list of nominees presented to the Senate for confirmation.

The process of screening commenced on Monday, with several nominees being vetted on different days throughout the week. The President had submitted a 28-man list to the Senate on July 27, 2023, for confirmation. Subsequently, a supplementary list of 19 nominees was sent on August 2, 2023, by the President.

