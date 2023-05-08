The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Senate Presidency: Tinubu urged me to step down for Akpabio - Umahi

News Agency Of Nigeria

Umahi says he accepted to step down for Akpabio because he did not want to be a clog in the wheel of Tinubu's progress.

Gov David Umahi of Ebonyi State. [Channels]
Gov David Umahi of Ebonyi State. [Channels]

Recommended articles

Umahi made the disclosure on Monday at the Muhammadu Buhari International Airport, Onueke while answering questions from newsmen on arrival to the state from Abuja.

The governor said that he discussed the issue of his senate presidency bid with Tinubu and had to accede to his request in the interest of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the South East zone.

“I discussed the issue with him when he was in Paris and on return to the country, he invited me.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was an honour to be invited by the president-elect and he told me that he had made commitments.

“It is his right as the president-elect to make commitments and anyone running for such office makes promises.

“I did not want to be a clog in the wheel of his progress so I accepted,” he said.

Umahi said that his withdrawal from the race was in the interest of the south east as it could no longer continue to be in the opposition.

“We cannot continue opposing everything as politics is all about dialogue, give and take.

ADVERTISEMENT

What could have happened if I said no and considering our efforts to promote the APC in the zone, we will get a tangible position,” he said.

The governor said that he was not aware of any resolution of south east senators to support former Abia Governor, Sen. Orji Kalu for the position.

“I am the chairman of the Akpabio campaign council and can tell you that we have more APC senators on our side,” he said.

He said that he would never lobby to be appointed a minister in the incoming administration but leave the decision to destiny, Tinubu and the party.

“I will accept whatever God wills for me but as a person, I will prefer to be in the senate to rest.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I will however, have no choice if it is the sacrifice to make in the interest of the party, south east and to help the president-elect,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Police ask Ebonyi residents to ignore IPOB’s prolonged sit-at-home order

Police ask Ebonyi residents to ignore IPOB’s prolonged sit-at-home order

APC announces zoning of NASS leadership, endorses Akpabio, Abass

APC announces zoning of NASS leadership, endorses Akpabio, Abass

Senate Presidency: Tinubu urged me to step down for Akpabio - Umahi

Senate Presidency: Tinubu urged me to step down for Akpabio - Umahi

Persistent high cost of kerosene stops us from usage – FCT residents

Persistent high cost of kerosene stops us from usage – FCT residents

72 non-serving Senators endorse Akpabio for 10th senate presidency

72 non-serving Senators endorse Akpabio for 10th senate presidency

Gombe State APC endorses expulsion of Sen Goje over anti-party activities

Gombe State APC endorses expulsion of Sen Goje over anti-party activities

Jimoh Ibrahim makes first appointment, names Olagbegi as CoS

Jimoh Ibrahim makes first appointment, names Olagbegi as CoS

Lalong to inaugurate 32 projects — commissioner

Lalong to inaugurate 32 projects — commissioner

Okowa's daughter pledges to focus on people’s oriented bills

Okowa's daughter pledges to focus on people’s oriented bills

Pulse Sports

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Achraf Hakimi celebrates his mum Sadia Mouh on Mother's Day, snubs estranged wife

Achraf Hakimi celebrates his mum Sadia Mouh on Mother's Day, snubs estranged wife

Osimhen talks surpassing inspirational George Weah

Osimhen talks surpassing inspirational George Weah

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

Newcastle set to flex oil-money with blockbuster move for PSG star

Newcastle set to flex oil-money with blockbuster move for PSG star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Festus Keyamo, SAN

Illiteracy is a disease - Keyamo mocks Obidients over Russian lawyer rumour

Seyi Tinubu, Son of the APC National Leader, Bola Tinubu. [the capital]

Tinubu's son reportedly spent ₦5bn on London mansion under corruption probe

Presidential candidates, Peter Obi, Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar and Rabiu Kwankwanso (Channels TV)

IReV fails to upload complete results 69 days after 2023 presidential elections

Dr. Chris Ngige

Ngige tells Obi to leave Labour Day event at Eagle Square