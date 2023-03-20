ADVERTISEMENT
Sen. Nnamani quits PDP following loss to LP's Chukwu

Sen. Chimaroke Nnamani, representing Enugu­-East Senatorial District has withdrawn his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Chimaroke Nnamani.
According to Nnamani, he has consulted with his associates and constituents and has decided to quit the PDP on account of irreconcilable differences with the national leadership of the party.

He said that he had moved on and hoped that his modest contributions to the development of his constituency would be the building blocks on which his successors could build on.

Nnamani thanked Nigerians, especially the ‘Ebeano’ political family and urged them to remain steadfast in the years ahead.

The former governor reaffirmed his acquaintance with the President-elect Sen. Bola Tinubu and promised to continue to partner with him.

He expressed optimism that a Tinubu-led administration would promote good governance, rule of law and human rights for the interest of all Nigerians.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nnamani had in the build up to the 2023 general elections, insisted that he won’t rescind his decision to support the then presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Tinubu, now President-elect.

According to Nnamani, he decided to align with Tinubu, because the PDP has breached its Constitution by subverting the principle of power rotation.

NAN also reports that Nnamani lost his reelection bid to the Senate to Labour Party (LP) candidate, Kelvin Chukwu.

The LP candidate polled 69,136 to beat Nnamani of the PDP, who scored 48, 701 votes.

