Sen. Manu donates food items to his constituents to mark his 50th birthday

Manu during the distribution of the food items on Thursday in Jalingo, that the donation would go a long way to alleviate the suffering of the people in his constituency.

Items donated at the event included 2,000 bags of 10kg rice and 2,000 cartons of spaghetti, which will be distributed across Gassol, Bali, Gashaka, Kurmi and Sardauna Local Government Areas making up the zone.

Manu, the immediate past Deputy Gov. of Taraba, said that with the current harsh economic realities, every stakeholder should endeavour to contribute something, no matter how small, to alleviate the suffering of the people.

“The effects of subsidy removal are glaring and that is why I have decided to celebrate my 50th birthday by giving out to my people,” he said.

Gov. Agbu Kefas, who witnessed the distribution, commended Sen. Manu for choosing to celebrate his 50th birthday with those who truly needed palliatives at the moment. The governor urged other government functionaries and well placed individuals to cultivate the habit of reaching out to others so that the effects would be reduced.

“I want to congratulate Sen. Manu on his 50th birthday anniversary and commend him for choosing to celebrate by donating to his people.

“Those who give out can never lack because it always comes back to them naturally.