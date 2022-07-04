Sen. Akwashiki donates N10m to CAN

Akwashiki, who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Employment, Labour and Productivity made the donation at the end of a three-day CAN Summit in Akwanga on Sunday.

He said that the donation was part of his continued commitment to the development of the church and the society at large.

“I have heard your request on land for your permanent secretariat, a bus and office equipment to enable the association function effectively.

“I want to give you N5 million for the purchase of land and N5 million for the purchase of 18-seater bus, making N10 million.

“If you bought the land, I want you to start the foundation immediately as I will continue to support religious activities to succeed,” he said.

Akwashiki assured of his continued commitment to provide infrastructure across his senatorial district for improved standard of living.

“I will continue to provide roads, electricity, hospitals, schools, empowerment and employment, among others, in order to make you and other people happy at all times,” he said.

The lawmaker however advised the CAN leadership to carry all members of the association along while taking decisions concerning the association.

“I want to advise that you consult well if you want to take any decision concerning CAN,” he said.

The senator urged them to pray for him to succeed as well as to pray for unity and peace of the country.

Earlier, Rev. Ogbonna Akuma, the CAN Chairman, said that the summit was aimed at uniting and promoting peace amongst members of the association.

He restated their continued commitment to preach the message of unity, peace, progress and development to its members and other Nigerians at all times.

The chairman appreciated Akwashiki and other personalities for their positive contributions to the development of the church and the society at large.

He, however, identified their challenges to include land, bus and office equipment, among others.