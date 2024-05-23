ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Security tightened at Cross River assembly after Anyambem's impeachment

News Agency Of Nigeria

The speaker’s removal almost resulted in a clash between his supporters and members of the house.

Cross River House of Assembly [Daily Post Nigeria]
Cross River House of Assembly [Daily Post Nigeria]

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the speaker’s removal almost resulted in a clash between his supporters and members of the house.

The state Commissioner of Police, Gyogon Grimah was sighted in the midst of other security personnel around the assembly complex. Analysts say the presence of the security personnel is to forestall the breakdown of law and order around the complex.

It would be recalled that the speaker was impeached on Wednesday for gross misconduct, high-handedness, and misappropriation of funds. Anyambem’s impeachment was carried out at a sitting of the assembly in which he was preceding.

ADVERTISEMENT

The impeachment notice was signed by 17 out of the 25 members of the assembly.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

9 killed, 50 injured as stage collapses at Mexico election campaign event

9 killed, 50 injured as stage collapses at Mexico election campaign event

Security tightened at Cross River assembly after Anyambem's impeachment

Security tightened at Cross River assembly after Anyambem's impeachment

Governor Lawal will begin ₦30,000 minimum wage payments in June

Governor Lawal will begin ₦30,000 minimum wage payments in June

Kaduna Government says agriculture is key to rural economic development

Kaduna Government says agriculture is key to rural economic development

Countering fake news is Nigerians' responsibility, not the Govt's - Idris

Countering fake news is Nigerians' responsibility, not the Govt's - Idris

ECOWAS Parliament on verge of electing first female speaker

ECOWAS Parliament on verge of electing first female speaker

Heartbreaking ordeal of 60 Nigerian students withdrawn from UK varsity

Heartbreaking ordeal of 60 Nigerian students withdrawn from UK varsity

Police sent Lanre to prison for 8 years to await trial for a case that didn't exist

Police sent Lanre to prison for 8 years to await trial for a case that didn't exist

INEC staff in Abia prays against spirit of death among members

INEC staff in Abia prays against spirit of death among members

Pulse Sports

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

2027: Tinubu will coast to victory if Atiku steps down for Obi - Lauretta Onochie

2027: Tinubu will coast to victory if Atiku steps down for Obi - Lauretta Onochie

Chief Celestine Ogba

Ebonyi lawmaker dumps Labour Party for APC

Sim Fubara, Goodluck Jonathan and Nyesom Wike. [Facebook]

Rivers Crisis: Ex-President Jonathan wades into Fubara, Wike war

Nyesom Wike and Rivers State Governor, Governor Siminalayi Fubara [Premium Times]

Fubara declares victory over enemies of his govt