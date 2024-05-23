Security tightened at Cross River assembly after Anyambem's impeachment

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the speaker’s removal almost resulted in a clash between his supporters and members of the house.

The state Commissioner of Police, Gyogon Grimah was sighted in the midst of other security personnel around the assembly complex. Analysts say the presence of the security personnel is to forestall the breakdown of law and order around the complex.

It would be recalled that the speaker was impeached on Wednesday for gross misconduct, high-handedness, and misappropriation of funds. Anyambem’s impeachment was carried out at a sitting of the assembly in which he was preceding.

