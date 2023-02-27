ADVERTISEMENT
SDP wins 2 of 3 senatorial seats in Nasarawa State

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) now has two of the three senatorial seats in Nasarawa State, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has the third seat.

INEC’s Returning Officer for the district, Prof. Ilemona Adofu, declared Akwashiki as the winner with 44, 471 votes on Monday.

He said Akwashiki defeated the former Executive Secretary of the National Judicial Commission, Alhaji Danladi Envuluanza of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who scored 32,058 votes.

The PDP polled 11,212 votes at the election, while the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) scored 4,083 votes and All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) scored 1,455.

Akwashiki was a member of the APC; withdrew from the party’s primary election over alleged manipulation of the delegates’ list and defected to the SDP.

For Nasarawa West senatorial district, INEC’s Returning Officer, Prof. Nasirudeen Baba, declared Mr Ahmed Wadada (SDP) as winner of the seat.

He said Wadada polled 96,488 votes to defeat the candidate of the APC who polled 47,717 votes.

The name of APC candidate was not on the list due to suit at the Supreme Court that had been resolved in favour of Mr Shehu Tukur.

Baba said that Alhaji Musa Galadima of the PDP scored 46,820 votes, while Mr Bala Tongurma of Labour Party (LP) scored 33,228 votes.

APC’s national chairman, Adamu Abdullahi was the senator representing the district before he became party chairman in 2022.

For Nasarawa South senatorial district, incumbent senator, Alhaji Tanko Al-Makura (APC) lost his re-election bid to Mohammed Onawo of the PDP.

Declaring the result, Prof. Ahmed Ashiku, the Returning Officer, said Onawo got 93,064 votes to defeat Al-Makura who polled 76,813 votes.

