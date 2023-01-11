SDP to form alliance with Tinubu

Why SDP may collaborate with Tinubu: Mohammed said the SDP had done its assessment and discovered that the presidential flag-bearer of the ruling party is the best.

In his words: “Soon, our party is considering an alliance with Tinubu because we have found him to be the most successful candidate,” Mohammed told Punch news.

“Look at all the revelations he did in the Chatham House meeting; he built a modern state that is capable of standing as a country of its own.

“Nobody has contradicted that. We all know what he had done in Lagos.

“We need a man with an idea that can transform a nation, using economic resources – generating resources. Revenue generating strategy, nobody is better in terms of generating resources than Tinubu.

“We have made an assessment and we found out that the best is him.”

Meanwhile SDP candidate calls APC government a failure: The presidential candidate of the SDP, Adewale Ebenezer Adebayo, on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, declared that he will rate the ruling APC government “F” (for fail) and absent in some other sectors; the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

He stated that there is wide scale criminality in the government in areas of Taxation, Banking, sales of crude oil among bothers.