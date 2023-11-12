ADVERTISEMENT
SDP asks INEC to cancel election in Kogi Central as Ajaka trails behind Ododo

Nurudeen Shotayo

Ododo, the APC flag-bearer, is currently leading the votes count as the collation of results of the Kogi governorship election continues.

The party's agent, David Edibo, who presented the petition letter to the state Returning Officer, said the SDP rejected the outcome of the election conducted in the five local government areas in the district on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the election, Usman Ododo, and Governor Yahaya Bello are from Kogi Central, making it the ruling party’s stronghold.

Reacting to the request, APC agent Idris King objected to the petition by the SDP.

Meanwhile, results announced so far from 18 of the 21 local government areas in the state showed that Ododo had established a clear lead ahead of SDP candidate Murtala Ajaka.

As of the time of filing this report, results from Adavi, Ajaokuta, Ankpa, Bassa, Dekina, Idah, Ijumu, Kabba/Bunu, Kogi, Mopa-Muro, Olamaboro, Ofu, Okehi, Omala, Ogori/Magongo, Okene, Yagba East and Yagba West LGAs have been announced.

While results from Ibaji, Igalamela-Odolu, and Lokoja LGAs are being awaited by the State Returning Officer and Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics) of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka., Prof Johnson Urama.

The APC candidate has won in 11 LGAs, while his SDP rival has won in six, and Leke Abejide of African Democratic Party (ADC) has won in one LGA.

So far, Ododo has polled 409,450 votes, Ajaka has had 208,503, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flag-bearer, Dino Melaye, has polled 41,925 votes.

