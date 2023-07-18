'Savings from fuel subsidy will be channeled to enterprising projects, policies' — Lawmaker

Sen. Shuaib Salisu, the lawmaker representing Ogun Central Senatorial District, has assured that savings from the fuel subsidy removal would be channeled to initiative projects and policies that would bring succor to the people.

Salisu gave the assurance on the sideline of the Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN), Lagos State Unit, annual conference held on Sunday at the University of Lagos (UNILAG). He said that the decision to remove fuel subsidy under President Bola Tinubu might be painful but it was something required.

“The President is also conscious of the fact that there is a need for immediate palliative,” he said.

“We will ensure, as the Federal Legislators, that the needful is done to bring succor, deepen the economy and expand the opportunity for our people, so that we can take more people out of poverty.

“We are appealing to our people to bear it. The situation is painful but we will make sure that the temporary pain we are experiencing because of fuel subsidy will work down the line .

“Two trillion, three trillion fuel subsidy every year that you cannot account for, the beneficiaries of this fuel subsidy are not within the average Nigerians, a few clique of people and perhaps the surrounding countries,” he added.