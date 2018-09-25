Pulse.ng logo
Saraki meets Anambra delegates ahead of PDP presidential primaries

The Senate President said that Nigeria needs a digital president who knows where he wants to take the country to.

Saraki meets Anambra delegates ahead of PDP presidential primaries play

Senate President, Bukola Saraki

(AGN)

Senate President Bukola Saraki has solicited for the support of delegates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra state ahead of the party’s presidential primaries.

“I came to seek your support for the presidential primary election, so I can emerge as your presidential candidate.

“Nigeria is at a crossroad today, and we must redirect our country. People are asking if Nigeria is still one, many are not sure if they are still part of the Nigerian project.

“We need a president who is digital, a president who knows where he hopes to move the country to, one who can represent Nigerians, without giving others seat and leaving others to stand.”

Saraki also called on the PDP delegates to vote for a candidate who will lift Nigeria high.

“In voting for a candidate, you must consider those that have the will power to restructure Nigeria. We must give the component states of Nigeria the opportunity to achieve their full potential.

“Not all the aspirants who come to you saying they will restructure will truly do that. To restructure, you need to legislative and executive arm of government. It is not something you just say and it starts working, you need a man who is prepared for the job, and that man is me,” he added.

Senate President Bukola Saraki is one of the contenders for the PDP Presidential ticket.

The party will be holding it presidential primaries on October 6, 2018.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

