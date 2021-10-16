RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Sanwo-Olu says any parallel congress in Lagos is a naming ceremony

Sanwo-Olu says the authentic congress in the state was the one attended by card-carrying members of the party and INEC officials.

Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state .
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has described parallel congresses allegedly held by some elements in the state as “mere naming ceremonies.”

The governor said this in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Gboyega Akosile on Saturday, October 16, 2021, following the emergence of Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi as state chairman of the APC.

Sanwo-Olu said the authentic congress was the one attended by card-carrying members of the party at the venue announced by the State Congress Committee and supervised by the Independent National Electoral Commission as well as the party’s national executive committee.

He described the process as simply decisive and non-controversial.

“We have come to the end of the state congress. All party members are happy with the peaceful conduct of the process and the outcome. I’m certain that the leadership that emerges from this exercise is a round peg in a hole.

"The man (Ojelabi) that will be leading the team has a brilliant resume as a trusted hand, at the National Assembly level, State Executive Council level, political and community leadership level. He has over 20 years of political experience.” the governor was quoted as saying.

He also said that the new chairman had the mandate to reach out to aggrieved party members and bring them back to the fold.

On his part, Ojelabi praised the Governor for a hitch-free congress.

He maintained that the peaceful conduct of the election manifested good leadership ingrained in the party by the APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

