The Lagos State governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has launched another scathing attack on the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Jimi Agbaje, weeks to the governorship election.

While addressing party members at a rally at Campos Square on the Lagos Island, Lagos State on Tuesday, February 5, 2019, the former commissioner said his opponent has no vision with which to lead the state.

He also branded Agbaje as confused and in a self-afflicted bondage of thought whose party has no meaniningful ideas to improve the state or the country.

He said, "The decision we make at the next election will determine the kind of future we want for ourselves and our children.

"As the party in government, you can all testify to APC's ability and performance. We will do more if you elect us to be your leaders in the coming elections.

"You must reject the PDP. They don't have any meaningful programmes for you, except to plunder our resources again. They spent 16 years in power at the centre, but what can they show for it?

"Their candidate in Lagos is confused. He has no vision for the state; he has kept himself in the bondage of his thought. He is the only one who needs to be freed from his impracticable ideas towards governance."

Agbaje has, on several occasions, tagged Sanwo-Olu a stooge of former Lagos governor, Bola Tinubu and called on Lagosians to reject the one-man rule of the APC national leader. He has run a campaign that's largely projected the message of liberating the state from bondage.

While dismissing Agbaje's familiar message during an interview on Lagos Talks 91.3 FM last month, Sanwo-Olu had similarly portrayed the pharmacist as a man who has nothing to offer.

"PDP really doesn't have anything to offer and, by extension, Mr Agbaje really doesn't have anything to offer. There's really nothing new that he has to offer us," he said.

The Lagos governorship election will take place on March 2, 2019, with Sanwo-Olu and Agbaje considered favourites to win the coveted seat to head Nigeria's economic capital.