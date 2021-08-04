Numerous unverified reports on social media had speculated that the 69-year-old was seriously ill, with some even claiming that he was dead.

In an apparent move to dispel the reports, pictures of him with Sanwo-Olu emerged online on Tuesday, August 3, 2021.

The two were engaged in an apparent conversation, but no details of the meeting were released by Sanwo-Olu's office.

"DADDY Asiwaju with BOS today in UK," the governor's aide, Jubril Gawat, posted on Facebook.

Tinubu is expected to be one of the top contenders in the 2023 presidential elections, but concerns have been raised about his medical fitness.

He has in the past dismissed concerns about his physical and mental fitness as mere speculation.

The concerns hanging over him are similar to that of incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari, who is also currently in the United Kingdom on a routine medical check up.