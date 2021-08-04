Incumbent Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has met with former Lagos governor, Bola Tinubu, in the United Kingdom after rumour spread this week he was ill.
Sanwo-Olu meets Tinubu in UK after hospitalisation rumour spread
Concerns have been raised about Tinubu's medical fitness ahead of his expected presidential run.
Numerous unverified reports on social media had speculated that the 69-year-old was seriously ill, with some even claiming that he was dead.
In an apparent move to dispel the reports, pictures of him with Sanwo-Olu emerged online on Tuesday, August 3, 2021.
The two were engaged in an apparent conversation, but no details of the meeting were released by Sanwo-Olu's office.
"DADDY Asiwaju with BOS today in UK," the governor's aide, Jubril Gawat, posted on Facebook.
Tinubu is expected to be one of the top contenders in the 2023 presidential elections, but concerns have been raised about his medical fitness.
He has in the past dismissed concerns about his physical and mental fitness as mere speculation.
The concerns hanging over him are similar to that of incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari, who is also currently in the United Kingdom on a routine medical check up.
The 78-year-old has spent around 200 days of his presidency on medical leave in London since he was first elected in 2015.
