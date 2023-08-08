ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Sanwo-Olu asks tribunal to dismiss Rhodes-Vivour's petition for lack of evidence

Ima Elijah

Recall that Rhodes-Vivour submitted a petition on April 9, challenging the election outcome on multiple grounds.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour. (TheNation)
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour. (TheNation)

Recommended articles

The incumbent governor and his deputy have cited insufficient evidence to substantiate Rhodes-Vivour's claims as the primary basis for their request.

Presenting their case in a comprehensive 43-page final written address filed on July 22, 2023, Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat have urged the three-member tribunal to consider the petitioner's lack of dedication to the case, as he neither submitted a witness statement nor personally appeared to validate his assertions.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) also joined the chorus in its response to Rhodes-Vivour's petition, affirming that the evidence presented before the Justice Arum Ashom panel does not substantiate any irregularities in the votes garnered by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu or the alleged non-compliance with pertinent electoral laws.

ADVERTISEMENT

The contentious Lagos State governorship elections transpired on March 18, 2023, with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declaring Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat as winners after amassing a commanding 762,134 lawful votes, thus fulfilling both the geographical and numerical requisites for victory.

In a significant contrast, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour secured 312,329 votes, marking his position as the second-place finisher in the polls. This count amounted to less than half of the votes garnered by the declared victors and roughly 27 percent of the total valid votes cast during the elections.

In response to these results, Rhodes-Vivour submitted a petition on April 9, challenging the election outcome on multiple grounds, including alleged non-qualification and purported corrupt practices or non-adherence to the stipulations of the Electoral Act, 2022.

Governor Sanwo-Olu and Deputy Hamzat have fervently opposed these claims in their final written address, pointing out the dearth of substantive evidence provided by Rhodes-Vivour to back his allegations. The respondents underscored that the petitioner called upon merely nine witnesses across 20 local governments and over 13,000 polling units in Lagos, with only one polling unit agent compelled to testify via subpoena.

ADVERTISEMENT

The respondents further illuminated Rhodes-Vivour's lack of engagement with the petition's proceedings, highlighting his failure to offer any witness statements or written depositions alongside his initial filing. They argued that the petitioner, as the ultimate beneficiary of the petition, should have actively contributed evidence to substantiate his claims.

Governor Sanwo-Olu and Deputy Hamzat, through their legal representatives, emphasised a central issue for the Tribunal's consideration: whether the provided evidence, in conjunction with constitutional and statutory provisions, validates a revision of the INEC's election outcome declaration.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagos LG reduces levies, working days to 3 times a week

Lagos LG reduces levies, working days to 3 times a week

Sanwo-Olu asks tribunal to dismiss Rhodes-Vivour's petition for lack of evidence

Sanwo-Olu asks tribunal to dismiss Rhodes-Vivour's petition for lack of evidence

BREAKING: ECOWAS imposes travel ban on Niger coup leaders

BREAKING: ECOWAS imposes travel ban on Niger coup leaders

Nnamdi Kanu's family suggests Simon Ekpa has 'gone mad'

Nnamdi Kanu's family suggests Simon Ekpa has 'gone mad'

President Tinubu hosts Okonjo-Iweala at Aso Villa

President Tinubu hosts Okonjo-Iweala at Aso Villa

15 reasons women still lose elections in Nigeria

15 reasons women still lose elections in Nigeria

Hoodlums burn down Reps member’s house in Anambra

Hoodlums burn down Reps member’s house in Anambra

Nigeria loses ₦373 billion to gas flaring in first half of 2023

Nigeria loses ₦373 billion to gas flaring in first half of 2023

Akpabio appoints all Oyo senators as committee chairmen

Akpabio appoints all Oyo senators as committee chairmen

Pulse Sports

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

My 'yansh' is fine - Michelle Alozie speaks about stamp from Lauren James

My 'yansh' is fine - Michelle Alozie speaks about stamp from Lauren James

I am very sorry — Oparanozie begs angry Nigerians for forgiveness after penalty miss

I am very sorry — Oparanozie begs angry Nigerians for forgiveness after penalty miss

Oshoala takes 1st penalty next time: Reactions as England send Super Falcons home

Oshoala takes 1st penalty next time: Reactions as England send Super Falcons home

Lauren James: Nigerians, fans troll Chelsea star for 'dumb' stamp on Super Falcons' Alozie

Lauren James: Nigerians, fans troll Chelsea star for 'dumb' stamp on Super Falcons' Alozie

England vs Nigeria: Nigerians demand Oparanozie's retirement after penalty miss for Super Falcons

England vs Nigeria: Nigerians demand Oparanozie's retirement after penalty miss for Super Falcons

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Chimamanda Adichie and Datti Baba-Ahmed [Twitter]

Chimamanda shows up to support Peter Obi, Datti in court

Remi Tinubu kneels to greet Muhammadu Buhari [The Cable]

First Lady Remi Tinubu pays courtesy visit to Buhari in Daura

Nasir El-Rufai [Tribune Online]

Akpabio stops El-Rufai from speaking on controversial issue at screening

Hon-Stella-Okotete (Credit: Nairametrics)

'She was the engine room of the bank' - Senate satisfied with Delta ministerial nominee, Okotete