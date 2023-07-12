Sani partners with security chiefs to address issues in Southern Kaduna

The governor made this request during his visit to the Chief of Army Staff, Major General Taoreed Lagbaja, at the Army Headquarters in Abuja.

During the meeting, Governor Sani expressed his government's commitment to supporting the Nigerian Army and other security agencies in combating security issues in the state. He also congratulated the Army Chief on his appointment and commended him for his outstanding performance as the former General Officer Commanding One Mechanised Division of the Nigerian Army.

Governor Sani also met with the Chief of Defence Staff and the Chief of Air Staff, where he sought their assistance in addressing banditry, kidnapping, and other related crimes in Kaduna State.

In response, the Chief of Army Staff highlighted the importance of timely and accurate information for successful military operations. He expressed gratitude to the Kaduna State Government for its support and collaboration with the Nigerian Army in restoring peace and tranquility in the state. He stressed the significance of proactive troop actions facilitated by timely information.

General Lagbaja described Kaduna State as a strong and reliable ally of the Nigerian Army, given its hosting of various military institutions and formations. He commended Governor Sani for being the first governor to visit the Army Headquarters since his appointment as Nigeria's 23rd Chief of Army Staff.