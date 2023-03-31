Former Chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, (NERC), Dr. Sam Amadi, has announced his intention to contest for the 2023 gubernatorial seat of Imo state.
Sam Amadi to contest for Imo state gubernatorial seat under Labour Party
Sam Amadi confirmed that he would be contesting under the umbrella of the Labour Party(LP) and believes that the party's ideology and values align with his vision for Imo state.
Amadi made the announcement via his official Twitter handle on Friday, March 31, 2023, expressing his readiness to serve the people of Imo state.
In a series of tweets, Amadi, who is also a popular analyst on Arise TV, said, "The courageous life is a life lived in the practice and defence of truth. Dream of NEW IMO. Don't mind those who are frightened because the people are up to choose the person who can best serve them. Let's move on with the NEW IMO."
During an interview on Friday, Amadi confirmed that he would be contesting under the umbrella of the Labour Party(LP), stating that he believes in the party's ideology and values.
"I believe that Imo state is ripe for a change, and I am ready to serve my people. I believe that the Labour Party is the right platform to achieve my dream for Imo State," Amadi said during the interview.
What you should know
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has already scheduled the governorship election in Imo state, alongside Kogi and Bayelsa states, for November 11, 2023.
