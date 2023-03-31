The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Sam Amadi to contest for Imo state gubernatorial seat under Labour Party

Ima Elijah

Sam Amadi confirmed that he would be contesting under the umbrella of the Labour Party(LP) and believes that the party's ideology and values align with his vision for Imo state.

Former NERC Chairman, Sam Amadi [unknown]
Former NERC Chairman, Sam Amadi [unknown]

Former Chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, (NERC), Dr. Sam Amadi, has announced his intention to contest for the 2023 gubernatorial seat of Imo state.

Recommended articles

Amadi made the announcement via his official Twitter handle on Friday, March 31, 2023, expressing his readiness to serve the people of Imo state.

In a series of tweets, Amadi, who is also a popular analyst on Arise TV, said, "The courageous life is a life lived in the practice and defence of truth. Dream of NEW IMO. Don't mind those who are frightened because the people are up to choose the person who can best serve them. Let's move on with the NEW IMO."

During an interview on Friday, Amadi confirmed that he would be contesting under the umbrella of the Labour Party(LP), stating that he believes in the party's ideology and values.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I believe that Imo state is ripe for a change, and I am ready to serve my people. I believe that the Labour Party is the right platform to achieve my dream for Imo State," Amadi said during the interview.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has already scheduled the governorship election in Imo state, alongside Kogi and Bayelsa states, for November 11, 2023.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagos Police identifies illicit guns, cultism as major security threats

Lagos Police identifies illicit guns, cultism as major security threats

Naira redesign: CBN urges Nigerians to embrace digital payment channels

Naira redesign: CBN urges Nigerians to embrace digital payment channels

Youths, women will feel impact of my govt, says Otu

Youths, women will feel impact of my govt, says Otu

Ogun guber: Adebutu vows to reclaim his “stolen mandate in court

Ogun guber: Adebutu vows to reclaim his “stolen mandate” in court

White House proposed protest against Tinubu has no merit- APC U.S

White House proposed protest against Tinubu has no merit- APC U.S

Bet9ja app mobile review Nigeria in 2023

Bet9ja app mobile review Nigeria in 2023

Betano App Nigeria 2023: All you need to know

Betano App Nigeria 2023: All you need to know

Best betting apps in Nigeria 2023: Top picks to choose from

Best betting apps in Nigeria 2023: Top picks to choose from

Sam Amadi to contest for Imo state gubernatorial seat under Labour Party

Sam Amadi to contest for Imo state gubernatorial seat under Labour Party

Pulse Sports

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Osun Governor-Elect, Ademola Adeleke. (Channels TV)

BREAKING: Appeal court affirms Adeleke as authentic governor of Osun state

The Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi and the Abia State governor-elect, Alex Otti. (TheSun)

Peter Obi did well for us but I’ve won an election before without him —  Alex Otti

Iyorchia Ayu and Nyesom Wike (Punch)

Ayu: Wike backs suspension of PDP national chairman over election defeat

Imo governorship aspirant, Humphrey Anumudu and Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Labour Party guber aspirant in Imo found dead in Lagos home