Prof. Abdullahi Abubakar, Returning Officers for the Senatorial Election in Kwara Central, announced Mustapha, early Monday morning, as the winner, having satisfied the requirements of the electoral law.
Salihu Mustapha wins Kwara Central Senatorial seat for APC
Malam Saliu Mustapha, a Senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara Central, has been declared winner of Saturday’s election.
Abubakar said that Mustapha polled 109,823 votes against his close rival, Malam Bolaji Abdullahi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 69,202 votes.
Also, Mr Apaokagi Salahuddin of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), polled 13,193 to come third in the keenly contested election.
