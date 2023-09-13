Breaking news:
Sacked PDP-Plateau Rep plans to challenge tribunal's judgement in Appeal court

News Agency Of Nigeria

Bagos also called on his constituents, party faithful to remain calm as they seek redress in the Court of Appeal.

Dachung-Musa-Bagos (Credit: Tribune Online)
Dachung-Musa-Bagos (Credit: Tribune Online)

Bagos said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja. He faulted the tribunal’s judgement, saying that previous judgements had indicated that only the party or its members had the power to challenge the nominations and sponsorship of candidates.

‘’Such issues are pre-election matters; one cannot help but wonder why this panel thought differently.

“The outcome of the Election Tribunal against the mandate of the good people of Jos South, Jos East Federal Constituency raises a lot of questions.

“Can a mandate with an overwhelming winning vote of over 95,000 against 31,000 be a mere academic exercise?

“Democracy is for the people and with the people I will always stand; I call on my constituents and party faithful to remain calm and resolute as we seek redress in the Court of Appeal,’’ he said.



