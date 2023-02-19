Wike doesn't want Rivers to vote presidential candidate who will kill him

The governor added that his people will not cast their votes for a candidate that will kill him when elected into office.

He made the remarks while speaking at a campaign rally organised by the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of the state on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

Wike also maintained that the people of the state would consider parameters such as unity, fairness and equity before voting for a candidate, while also expressing his admiration for All Progressives Congress (APC) governors for insistence on power shift to the South.

Wike's words: “We are going to vote for the unity of Nigeria. We are going to vote for equity, fairness and justice. And that is why I salute the APC governorship who came out to say, for this country to be united, for this country to move on as one, that there is the need for power to shift.

“We are going to vote for people who have the interest of our state. Time has passed when you will tell me that Rivers State only produces so and so number of votes. I have no problem about that. In return, what have we gotten?

“From ward to ward in our local governments, they will tell you what we have decided. If you want me to survive politically, follow the way we are going.

“We will not support those who say when they come to power, they will kill me. We will not support those who say when they come to power, they will jail me. Will you allow them to kill me? Will you vote for those who do not want us to exist? Are you sure?”