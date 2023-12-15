More commissioners resign in Rivers as conflict between Wike, Fubara worsens

Mmom disclosed this in a letter routed through the office of the Secretary to Rivers State Government (SSG) to the governor on Thursday in Port Harcourt.

Mmom in his letter, said his resignation was for personal reasons.

“I hereby resign my appointment as the Commissioner for Education, Rivers State for personal reasons.

“I wish to express my sincere appreciation to you for the opportunity given to me to serve in your administration and wish you the best as you carry on with the government of our dear state,” the letter read.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof. Zaccheaus Adangor, also resigned from office earlier on Thursday.

Many of the commissioners had similarly resigned from the State Executive Council, including the Commissioner for Social Welfare, Inime Aguma.