ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Rhodes-Vivour cries out over alleged assassination attempts on his life

Nurudeen Shotayo

Rhodes-Vivour is one of the frontline candidates in the governorship election in Lagos State.

Labour Party governorship candidate in Lagos, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour. [The Punch]
Labour Party governorship candidate in Lagos, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour. [The Punch]

Recommended articles

Riding on the Labour Party wave that's currently sweeping across the Lagos political landscape, Rhodes-Vivour has presented himself as one of the candidates capable of giving the incumbent, governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) a run for his money in the March 18, 2023, election.

According to him, his rising popularity has become an existential threat to some people in the state, making him and his team the target of violent physical attack and possible assassination.

ADVERTISEMENT

GRV as fondly called made this known while appearing on an Arise TV programme on Sunday, March 12, 2023, where he also claimed that his team has intel about potential assassination attempts on his life.

Speaking further, the Labour Party candidate recounted how some members of his team were assaulted by gun-wielding thugs suspected to be political enforcers in the Epe Local Government Area of the state on Saturday.

There have been lots of threats. We have gotten a lot of intel about potential assassination attempts on my life. Yes, it happened in Epe.

“We had Honourable Wale Oluwo with us and we also had Honourable Najid of the PDP working with us and they were also shot at in Epe yesterday,” Rhodes-Vivour said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rhodes-Vivour will slug it out with governor Sanwo-Olu and the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olajide Adediran popularly known as Jandor for the top seat of Nigeria's commercial capital city.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Group decries Makinde’s promise to support Oke-Ogun successor in 2027

Group decries Makinde’s promise to support Oke-Ogun successor in 2027

Gunmen shoot ward councillor to death in Ebonyi community

Gunmen shoot ward councillor to death in Ebonyi community

Afegbua: Nigeria's first female Senator dies at 79

Afegbua: Nigeria's first female Senator dies at 79

Rhodes-Vivour cries out over alleged assassination attempts on his life

Rhodes-Vivour cries out over alleged assassination attempts on his life

God raised Peter Obi to make Tinubu president - Keyamo

God raised Peter Obi to make Tinubu president - Keyamo

El-Rufai's son tips Kwankwaso to be next Buhari of Northern politics

El-Rufai's son tips Kwankwaso to be next Buhari of Northern politics

Wamakko seeks peaceful governorship, assembly elections in Sokoto

Wamakko seeks peaceful governorship, assembly elections in Sokoto

PDP appoints new Treasurer, Legal Adviser after mass exodus in Sokoto

PDP appoints new Treasurer, Legal Adviser after mass exodus in Sokoto

NIS hands over 11 Libya-bound victims of human trafficking to NAPTIP

NIS hands over 11 Libya-bound victims of human trafficking to NAPTIP

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

L-R: Presidential candidates of Labour Party, ZLP, and APC, Peter Obi, Dan Nwanyanwu, and Bola Tinubu respectively. [Twitter:@MrJAGs]

3 major reasons Peter Obi defeated Tinubu in Lagos according to Sanwo-Olu

Julius-Abure

LP dissolves Rivers Executive Council for endorsing Wike’s man, Fubara

Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate leads supporters to INEC headquarters in Abuja. (Daily Trust)

2023 Election: Atiku leads PDP protest to INEC headquarters in Abuja

5 ranking PDP lawmakers who became Labour Party casualties

5 ranking PDP lawmakers who became Labour Party casualties