Rhodes-Vivour cries out over alleged assassination attempts on his life

Riding on the Labour Party wave that's currently sweeping across the Lagos political landscape, Rhodes-Vivour has presented himself as one of the candidates capable of giving the incumbent, governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) a run for his money in the March 18, 2023, election.

According to him, his rising popularity has become an existential threat to some people in the state, making him and his team the target of violent physical attack and possible assassination.

GRV as fondly called made this known while appearing on an Arise TV programme on Sunday, March 12, 2023, where he also claimed that his team has intel about potential assassination attempts on his life.

Speaking further, the Labour Party candidate recounted how some members of his team were assaulted by gun-wielding thugs suspected to be political enforcers in the Epe Local Government Area of the state on Saturday.

“There have been lots of threats. We have gotten a lot of intel about potential assassination attempts on my life. Yes, it happened in Epe.

“We had Honourable Wale Oluwo with us and we also had Honourable Najid of the PDP working with us and they were also shot at in Epe yesterday,” Rhodes-Vivour said.

