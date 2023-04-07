'Retract, apologise or see you in court' – Tinubu's camp tells Datti

What Tinubu's camp is saying

In response, Mayaki released a statement condemning Datti's comments as "inciting and seditious," and demanding an immediate retraction and apology to the APC and Tinubu.

Mayaki stated, “It is totally unbecoming for somebody to risk all of that just because his wet dream of seizing power was denied by the majority of Nigerians and for him to feel emboldened to go on television to spread inciting and seditious comments.

"This cannot just end at words; we must take action to ensure that there is never a repeat of such thoughtless action capable of throwing our country into chaos.”

'Retract, apologise or see you in court'

He warned that legal action would be taken against Datti if a retraction and apology were not issued promptly.

“Datti-Ahmed must offer an immediate retraction, complete with an apology to the APC and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu or be brought in to answer for criminal incitement and sedition,” Mayaki said.

Why is Datti trending?

