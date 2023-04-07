The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

'Retract, apologise or see you in court' – Tinubu's camp tells Datti

Ima Elijah

John Mayaki, has warned Datti Baba-Ahmed to retract his statement regarding the handover of the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, or face legal action.

Labour Party Vice Presidential candidate, Datti Baba-Ahmed. [Twitter:PeterObi]
Labour Party Vice Presidential candidate, Datti Baba-Ahmed. [Twitter:PeterObi]

The Chairman of the Edo State Media and Publicity Directorate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), John Mayaki, has issued a warning to Datti Baba-Ahmed, the Vice Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, following statements made in a recent television interview regarding the handover of President-elect, Bola Tinubu.

Recommended articles

In response, Mayaki released a statement condemning Datti's comments as "inciting and seditious," and demanding an immediate retraction and apology to the APC and Tinubu.

Mayaki stated, “It is totally unbecoming for somebody to risk all of that just because his wet dream of seizing power was denied by the majority of Nigerians and for him to feel emboldened to go on television to spread inciting and seditious comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

"This cannot just end at words; we must take action to ensure that there is never a repeat of such thoughtless action capable of throwing our country into chaos.”

He warned that legal action would be taken against Datti if a retraction and apology were not issued promptly.

“Datti-Ahmed must offer an immediate retraction, complete with an apology to the APC and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu or be brought in to answer for criminal incitement and sedition,” Mayaki said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the interview, Datti Baba-Ahmed challenged Tinubu's victory and suggested that the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Kayode Ariwoola, should not conduct the handover ceremony on May 29, 2023.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Wole Soyinka writes to Obidients

Wole Soyinka writes to Obidients

'Petty, bitter' – Keyamo blasts Chimamanda over letter to President Biden

'Petty, bitter' – Keyamo blasts Chimamanda over letter to President Biden

'Retract, apologise or see you in court' – Tinubu's camp tells Datti

'Retract, apologise or see you in court' – Tinubu's camp tells Datti

Former deputy governor of Nasarawa state kidnapped by unknown gunmen

Former deputy governor of Nasarawa state kidnapped by unknown gunmen

Buhari speaks on hope, 2023 elections, love in Easter message to Nigerians

Buhari speaks on hope, 2023 elections, love in Easter message to Nigerians

NECA tells FG 'better' way to spend World Bank's $800m, over palliatives

NECA tells FG 'better' way to spend World Bank's $800m, over palliatives

EFCC charges students to shun internet fraud

EFCC charges students to shun internet fraud

Zamfara’s Gov. Matawalle appoints 41-man transition committee

Zamfara’s Gov. Matawalle appoints 41-man transition committee

Reps ask NDDC to halt release of ₦‎15 bn to FG

Reps ask NDDC to halt release of ₦‎15 bn to FG

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kwankwaso

Kwankwaso says 2023 presidential election didn’t reflect people’s will

Obi and Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed

FG accuse Obi, Datti of committing treason

Nobel laureate Soyinka slams Baba-Ahmed for controversial comments

Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka slams Datti Baba-Ahmed for controversial comments

Bola Tinubu

Oyakhilome rallies Nigerian Youth in Diaspora to defend Tinubu’s mandate