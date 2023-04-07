The Chairman of the Edo State Media and Publicity Directorate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), John Mayaki, has issued a warning to Datti Baba-Ahmed, the Vice Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, following statements made in a recent television interview regarding the handover of President-elect, Bola Tinubu.
'Retract, apologise or see you in court' – Tinubu's camp tells Datti
John Mayaki, has warned Datti Baba-Ahmed to retract his statement regarding the handover of the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, or face legal action.
Recommended articles
What Tinubu's camp is saying
In response, Mayaki released a statement condemning Datti's comments as "inciting and seditious," and demanding an immediate retraction and apology to the APC and Tinubu.
Mayaki stated, “It is totally unbecoming for somebody to risk all of that just because his wet dream of seizing power was denied by the majority of Nigerians and for him to feel emboldened to go on television to spread inciting and seditious comments.
"This cannot just end at words; we must take action to ensure that there is never a repeat of such thoughtless action capable of throwing our country into chaos.”
'Retract, apologise or see you in court'
He warned that legal action would be taken against Datti if a retraction and apology were not issued promptly.
“Datti-Ahmed must offer an immediate retraction, complete with an apology to the APC and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu or be brought in to answer for criminal incitement and sedition,” Mayaki said.
Why is Datti trending?
In the interview, Datti Baba-Ahmed challenged Tinubu's victory and suggested that the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Kayode Ariwoola, should not conduct the handover ceremony on May 29, 2023.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng