Retired Gen Bajowa opposes Obasanjo on cancellation of Election Results.

Bajowa specifically described former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s call for the cancellation of the election results as undemocratic, as it had no legal backing.

He said that although Obasanjo fought for the unity of Nigeria, his position on the 2023 presidential election results was unpatriotic.

“Such calls could truncate Nigeria’s democratic process at this very crucial stage,” he said.

Bajowa said that there was no provision for unilateral cancellation or annulment of election results in Nigeria’s constitution.

He also said that the call was totally wrong, undemocratic, unacceptable and unconstitutional.

“I advice President Muhammadu Buhari not to be deterred by the anti-democratic voices making the rounds and not be swayed, deceived, or persuaded to allow anyone to destroy his worthy legacy of excellent service to our great nation.

“A quick glance at the results announced so far by INEC, paint a clear picture of the direction to which the voice of the people is tilted,” he said.

The retired army general said that the election recorded many upsets which only a free and fair process could have produced.

“For instance, the official release of results so far showed that, President Buhari lost Katsina, Bola Tinubu lost Lagos, El-Rufai lost Kaduna, Ganduje lost Kano, Lalong lost Plateau.

“All these states are strongholds of the ruling political party; how else can a process be free, fair, and transparent,” he said.

Bajowa said that Nigeria was not a lawless country saying that the Constitution was clear on the conduct of elections, review of irregularities and punishment for infractions.

He said the grand norm also stated clearly that aggrieved parties in any election were to seek redress through the legal process.

“I call on all well-meaning Nigerians across political parties, tribes, and religion to rise and condemn any attempt by any persons of sinister motives, to create problems for our country.