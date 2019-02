While some expressed jubilation over the re-election, others who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) congratulated the president calling on him to carry everybody along in his second term in office.

In Umuahia, Mr Dennis Okoronkwo, a trader at Isi Gate said I thank God for the peaceful elections. I was not surprised at all that Buhari won, because I saw it coming.

People are saying Atiku Abubakar should not accept the result, but I would advise him not to listen to them.

Election should not be a do-or-die affair. We need to move forward in this country.

Also, Mr Chinedu Kalu, a resident urged those who are aggrieved to sheath their swords and allow peace to prevail.

Is it not an election? Somebody must win and somebody must also lose. So, we have to move forward in this country, he said.

Celebrating the victory, Mr Stephen Orji, who is a supporter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), described Buharis victory as victory for the nation.

Im so happy that my man won eventually despite all the plots by the opposition parties. As you can see, Im in a joyous mood, Orji said.

He said that Buharis victory was a signal that APC would win in the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

Miss Cynthia Ugorji, a student of a tertiary institution said that she was not bothered about who won or lost, provided the country remained peaceful.

She said, Atiku or Buhari, what is more important is the peace and stability of Nigeria as a nation.

I would also expect Buhari to carry everybody along in his re-election irrespective of who voted for him or not.

A commercial bus driver andsupporter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Chidi Njoku, alleged that the election was marred with irregularities, but believed PDP would contest the result in court.

I congratulate Buhari, but I believe PDP would challenge his victory in court, he said.

In Edo, members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benin embarked on a street parade to celebrate the re-election of the president.

The parade which was led by the Deputy Governor, Mr Philip Shaibu, also had the Secretary to State Government, Osarodion Ogie, State Party Chairman, Mr Aslem Ogiezua and other party chieftains in attendance.

NAN reports that the parade which started from the partys secretariat, along Airport Road, moved round Kings Square, Oba Market Road, Sakpomba Road, Sapele Road and ended again at the partys secretariat.

Addressing newsmen after the parade, Shaibu said the re-election would further improve the image of the country across the world, given the general acceptance that he was a man of integrity.

He called on Edo people to come out en mass to vote APC in the coming State House of Assembly Election.