Reps pushes for independent candidacy in 2027 elections

Segun Adeyemi

The House remains dedicated to this reform, viewing it as a key step toward enhancing Nigeria's political system.

House of Reps [Daily Nigerian]

A new website has also been launched to facilitate public engagement and address misconceptions surrounding the bill.

Speaking at a press briefing in Abuja, the House spokesperson and the bill's sponsor, Hon. Akin Rotimi (APC-Ekiti), highlighted its potential to expand the political landscape.

"This bill seeks to deepen political involvement and give more Nigerians the opportunity to run for office without relying on political parties," Rotimi explained.

The bill aims to reshape Nigeria's electoral process, ensuring citizens who wish to run for office are no longer solely dependent on political parties.

Rotimi stressed the significance of this reform as Nigeria moves towards its eighth electoral cycle since the beginning of the Fourth Republic.

"As we approach the next elections, it is important to improve. The Independent Candidacy Bill is one such reform," he added.

The website provides detailed clarifications, aiming to clear misconceptions about the bill's technical aspects.

Rotimi pointed out that much of the opposition to the bill stems from misunderstandings, which the platform aims to address.

Despite facing challenges since its introduction in the 7th Assembly, the bill has been recommitted to the Committee on Constitutional Review.

"This is a constitutional amendment bill, and it requires substantial input from stakeholders. We've conducted extensive advocacy, and the feedback so far has been positive," Rotimi said.

Reps pushes for independent candidacy in 2027 elections

