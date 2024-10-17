BREAKING: Bill proposing new state passes second reading in House of Reps

The bill, spearheaded by lawmaker Godwin Offiono alongside three co-sponsors, aims to amend the 1999 Constitution, potentially adding a seventh state to Nigeria's South-South region.

Presenting the bill to his colleagues, Offiono highlighted its focus on fairness and regional balance, stating, "The essence of this bill is rested on equity."

According to Offiono, Ogoja State's creation would address calls for fair representation within the South-South, a region where residents have long advocated for enhanced local governance.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ ALSO: House of Reps proposes creation of additional state in Southeast

The bill's second reading proceeded without objection from any lawmakers, signalling widespread support across party lines.

Following the session, the proposal was assigned to the House Committee on Constitution Review, which will assess the amendment's viability before it returns for further legislative review.

For many in the South-South, this development represents a significant step toward regional equity.