Reps '23: Eti Osa community leaders endorse Obanikoro for 2nd term

A group, under the aegis of Eti Osa Community Development Committee (CDC) Leaders in Lagos State, has endorsed the second term ambition of Rep. Babajide Obanikoro.

Babajide Obanikoro of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at a debate for candidates contesting for the Eti-Osa constituency seat in the House of Representatives

The group, made up of various community leaders in Eti Osa Federal Constituency, made the declaration in a statement on Sunday.

It is an amalgamation of indigenous groups, Landlords, professionals, artisans and religious organisations in the area.

The statement signed by the CDC chairman, Mr Yemisi Shodipo, urged the All Progressives Congress (APC) to give Obanikoro its ticket for a second tenure in the house of representatives.

The group said: “Initially, we thought that riding in the glory of his father, Sen. Musiliu Obanikoro, that Babajide may turn out to be a brat and may not perform but we were wrong.

“The young man have touched lives in Eti Osa constituency like never before.

“His constituency projects are jaw dropping and cut across party lines, tribe and religion.

“He has ensured that youth and women of different tribes in the constituency benefitted from his various empowerment programmes, including scholarships and skills acquisition.”

The group expressed its appreciation to the lawmaker, noting that the APC chances of winning in Eti Osa will largely depend on the candidate that is loved in the area like Babajide Obanikoro.

They said the last three years of the lawmaker in the house of reps. has witnessed unprecedented projects, attracted by Obanikoro to the area.

“His doors are always open to any member of the constituency and he has never failed to lend a helping hand to the needy.

“Not only has this made us proud as a people but has also reinforced our confidence in this young man.

“As we move closer to APC primaries that will culminate in the 2023 general elections, it has become imperative, not only to inform the party of our determination, to return Babajide Obanikoro for a second term in office but also, to appreciate and demand, from the leadership of the APC, to return him unopposed.”

The group, however, urged the leadership of the APC to ensure that they ride on Babajide Obanikoro’s goodwill and acceptance by his constituents to ensure victory for the party in Eti Osa come 2023.

