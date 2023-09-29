ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Remove all doubts, work for my victory - LP governorship candidate, Imo

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to reports, Supreme Court dismissed an appeal brought before it by Basil Maduka against the LP governorship candidate in the Imo state.

Athan Achonu, Labour Party governorship candidate in Imo State (Credit: Google)
Athan Achonu, Labour Party governorship candidate in Imo State (Credit: Google)

Recommended articles

Achonu who made the call while addressing newsmen on Thursday in Abuja, was reacting to the Supreme Court’s judgment on who the true LP’s candidate was for the Imo governorship election.

NAN reports that the Supreme Court had dismissed an appeal brought before it by Basil Maduka against the LP over its candidate in the Imo state governorship election on the grounds of locus standing.

ADVERTISEMENT

A panel of five justices led by Justice Iyang Okoro also rebuked the appellant for abusing court process and wasting the time of the courts all through from the lower courts.

Two other respondents in the matter were the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) and the Lamidi Apapa-led candidate, Joseph Ukaegbu, alias Ikenga, whose request to seek for a consequential order was also rejected by the Supreme Court.

Reacting however, Achonu said, “with this, I want to call on the people of Imo to remove all doubt and work for our success.

“I have been concentrating on my campaigns because the people of Imo want change.

”Thank God for the Supreme Court. I urge residents of Imo to come out in their numbers to campaign,”.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also encouraged journalists not to support fake news especially when it is being circulated on social media. Achonu promised to run a government of the people by the people and for the people when elected and that would be an example for the rest of Nigeria to follow.

Also reacting, the National Legal Adviser of the LP, Kehinde Edun said that all the cases filed by the Apapa-led factional of the LP chairman have been struck out . Edun said that Achonu’s candidature was never in doubt because there was no order against him neither was there any order compelling INEC to remove his name.

NAN reports that the justices of the Apex court on Thursday held Achonu won the legally conducted primaries by the lawful leadership of the party under Julius Abure and witnessed by the INEC.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Covenant University leads the way as 2024 best Nigerian universities are ranked

Covenant University leads the way as 2024 best Nigerian universities are ranked

Bauchi NLC set to join nationwide strike on October 3

Bauchi NLC set to join nationwide strike on October 3

NSCDC Commandant denies FB account, reveals account belongs to fraudster

NSCDC Commandant denies FB account, reveals account belongs to fraudster

NADECO calls for Tinubu's resignation amidst academic scandal

NADECO calls for Tinubu's resignation amidst academic scandal

FG to reconstruct collapsed Enugu/Port Harcourt expressway bridge - Umahi

FG to reconstruct collapsed Enugu/Port Harcourt expressway bridge - Umahi

Minister of Women Affairs Kennedy-Ohanenye tests her children for drugs

Minister of Women Affairs Kennedy-Ohanenye tests her children for drugs

FCTA crushes 470 motorcycles for illegal operations in Abuja

FCTA crushes 470 motorcycles for illegal operations in Abuja

Africa needs to rejig its democracy - Ex-president Goodluck Jonathan

Africa needs to rejig its democracy - Ex-president Goodluck Jonathan

Remove all doubts, work for my victory - LP governorship candidate, Imo

Remove all doubts, work for my victory - LP governorship candidate, Imo

Pulse Sports

I still love guys - Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie reacts to lesbian rumour

I still love guys - Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie reacts to lesbian rumour

Heartbreak for Nigeria as AFCON 2027 bid slips away to East African rivals

Heartbreak for Nigeria as AFCON 2027 bid slips away to East African rivals

Victor Boniface or Harry Kane: Who has had the better Bundesliga start?

Victor Boniface or Harry Kane: Who has had the better Bundesliga start?

Steph Curry: NBA star lists Nigeria's Burna Boy and WizKid among favorite music artists

Steph Curry: NBA star lists Nigeria's Burna Boy and WizKid among favorite music artists

Controversy as Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie unveils her 'female lover'

Controversy as Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie unveils her 'female lover'

AFCON 2027: Algeria hands Nigeria a major boost

AFCON 2027: Algeria hands Nigeria a major boost

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar. [Channels TV]

10 lies Tinubu administration told in over 100 days, according to Atiku

President Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar. [Twitter:Kayy]

Tinubu begs US court not to release privileged documents to Atiku

Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello.

Yahaya Bello elevates 300 traditional stools to promote peace

Abdul-Azeez Adediran Olajide, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and GBadebo Rhodes Vivour contested Lagos governorship election in 2023.

Tribunal to deliver judgment on petitions against Sanwo-Olu's election Monday