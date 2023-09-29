Remove all doubts, work for my victory - LP governorship candidate, Imo

Sen. Athan Achonu, Labour Party’s governorship candidate in Imo, has called on the people of the state to remove all doubts and work for his victory.

Achonu who made the call while addressing newsmen on Thursday in Abuja, was reacting to the Supreme Court’s judgment on who the true LP’s candidate was for the Imo governorship election.

NAN reports that the Supreme Court had dismissed an appeal brought before it by Basil Maduka against the LP over its candidate in the Imo state governorship election on the grounds of locus standing.

A panel of five justices led by Justice Iyang Okoro also rebuked the appellant for abusing court process and wasting the time of the courts all through from the lower courts.

Two other respondents in the matter were the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) and the Lamidi Apapa-led candidate, Joseph Ukaegbu, alias Ikenga, whose request to seek for a consequential order was also rejected by the Supreme Court.

Reacting however, Achonu said, “with this, I want to call on the people of Imo to remove all doubt and work for our success.

“I have been concentrating on my campaigns because the people of Imo want change.

”Thank God for the Supreme Court. I urge residents of Imo to come out in their numbers to campaign,”.

He also encouraged journalists not to support fake news especially when it is being circulated on social media. Achonu promised to run a government of the people by the people and for the people when elected and that would be an example for the rest of Nigeria to follow.

Also reacting, the National Legal Adviser of the LP, Kehinde Edun said that all the cases filed by the Apapa-led factional of the LP chairman have been struck out . Edun said that Achonu’s candidature was never in doubt because there was no order against him neither was there any order compelling INEC to remove his name.