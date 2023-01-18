ADVERTISEMENT
Reject them if they underperform after 4 years - Remi Tinubu speaks on Muslim-Muslim ticket

Bayo Wahab

Remi Tinubu asks Nigerians to vote for a candidate who has fears of God

Bola Tinubu and his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu (Daily Trust)
Tinubu said this as the South-East women rally for Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign in Owerri, Imo State capital on Wednesday, January 18, 2023.

She said, “Let’s leave religion aside; I am a Christian. Have you ever thought that one day a Christian-Christian candidate would emerge? What would be the reference point? We have tried the Muslim-Christian ticket, let us try this one too and after four years if they don’t do well, you can drive them out.”

The lawmaker further urged Nigerians to vote for a candidate who has fears of God.

“When you have a person who fears God, not a person who is a Christian or Catholic or Muslim, but a God-fearing person. When a man who fears God is in power, he will treat you right,” she said.

“This is work time for Nigeria. We are not playing games. Women, we will remember you and I can assure that Asiwaju for sure will remember you.

“The Tinubu/Shettima have a big package for our youth. We will sit down and work with every region on their needs,” she further assured the women.

In his remark, Gov. Hope Uzodimma urged the South East women to vote for the APC presidential candidate, saying this is the time for the region to take a vital decision.

He said, “I have decided to embark on political evangelism. I will continue to preach. I will continue to speak to my people to shine your eyes because this is the time for us to take a vital decision.

“We have decided that you are better off being in a united Nigeria. A united Nigeria will best accommodate the population of Ndigbo.

He said it is clear the southeast has decided to be part and parcel of Nigeria.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng
