Release or produce Emefiele on November 8 - Court orders EFCC again

News Agency Of Nigeria

The judge also directed Emefiele‘s counsel to attach the documents omitted in support of their affidavit and serve parties.

Justice Adeniyi gave the the first order on Friday after hearing an ex parte motion, on fundamental right marked M/122/2023 in a Motion on Notice with the number, FCT/HC/CV/040/2023, filed by Emefiele.

Unfortunately, the EFCC could not obey the order at the resumed sitting on Monday as the EFCC counsel, Farouk Abdullahai, told the court that the order was not understood. He added that the applicant could not attach some documents to his affidavit.

Emefiele‘s counsel, Matthew Burkaa, SAN, had earlier told the court that his client had been in detention of the Federal Government for 149 days. He however, promised that he would attach the omitted documents which among others were the charge.

Responding, Abdullahi, counsel for EFCC, said the applicant had only been in EFCC custody for seven days. After listening to their submissions, Justice Adeniyi gave a reiterated order for the release of the applicant or produce him for bail on Wednesday.

He further directed the applicant ‘s counsel to attach the documents omitted in support of their affidavit and serve parties. He then adjourned the matter until Wednesday.

Emeifele was first detained from June, when he was removed as CBN Governor, by the Department of State Service (DSS) and later transferred to EFCC last week, seeking his release.

Emefiele, through his legal team, joined the Federal Government, Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), EFCC chairman and the anti-corruption commission as respondents.

Meanwhile, Emefiele was scheduled to be arraigned by the Federal Government before Justice Hamza Muazu of the FCT High Court, Maitama, on August 17 alongside two others, Sa’adatu Ramallan Yaro and a company, April 16 Investment Limited.

They were to be arraigned on a 20-count charge bordering on procurement fraud to the tine of ₦6.9billion, conferment of advantage and conspiracy. The arraignment could, however, not hold due to the absence of Yaro, who was said to be sick and the matter was adjourned August 23.

Due to the plea bargain Emefiele was said to be discussing with the Federal Government, the matter is yet to be heard till date.

