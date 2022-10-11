Real reason my manifesto has not been made public – Peter Obi

Why Peter Obi has not released his manifesto: Obi explained that he was waiting for the positions of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and the Trade Union Congress, TUC, before releasing his manifesto.

The former Anambra State Governor disclosed this while speaking with BBC.

What happened: The LP presidential candidate has been criticised for delaying the release of his manifesto for the 2023 presidential election.

But, the former governor shrugged off the criticisms, stressing that the country has a lot of ideas and documented policy programmes which had been rendered ineffective due to a lack of implementation and political will to do them.

The director-general of Peter Obi’s presidential campaign, Doyin Okupe, had disclosed that the Labour Party’s manifesto will be unveiled ‘sometime next week’ adding that it will be different from that of other political parties.

What you should know: The two labour centres (NLC, TUC) assured Obi that they would campaign and do everything within their powers to ensure that Labour Party wins the forthcoming 2023 presidential election.

Delivering his speech, the NLC President, Mr. Ayuba Wabba, described Obi as one of the finest Nigerian and the first presidential candidate of Labour Party to be recognised by the labour centres.

Furthermore, he stressed that the NLC would fully mobilise to ensure the victory of the party in the 2023 general elections.

Wabba said it became pertinent for the organised labour to fully participate in the campaign process to ensure that the candidate whose mantra would make life better for his members and Nigerians at large wins the election. According to him, the union had realised that strikes and protests alone cannot change the narratives in Nigeria, especially as it concerns workers’ welfare and fair treatment to the working people.