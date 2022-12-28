Rabiu Kwankwaso falls off stage during rally [Video]

Conventional details: Although the exact date and place the incident happened cannot be ascertained, the video was disseminated by an unpopular Facebook user.

What really happened: In the video, The NNPP presidential candidate spotted a loose plank on his stage, and in the attempt to fix it, the other planks that were the ground of the stage caved-in. Kwankwaso was quickly helped back to his feet by stunned party chieftains.

What you should know about Kwankwaso: Despite being considered one of the dark horses in the race for the presidency in 2023, Kwankwaso is running in a general election for the first time. He was a former Kano State governor, minister, and envoy.

Kwankwaso's manifesto: The former two-term governor of Kano state had unveiled his Manifesto on November 1, 2022.

The 160-page manifesto and policy document entitled “My Pledges To You: The RMK2023 Blueprint”, highlighted 20 promises that he would bring to fruition if elected.

On security: He promised to tackle insecurity through a special approach, including increasing the police force to one million personnel.

On justice, economy, health and food: He also promised to ensure fairness and justice, revamp the economy, create job opportunities, reform the health sector, and ensure food security.