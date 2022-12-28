ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Rabiu Kwankwaso falls off stage during rally [Video]

Ima Elijah

...the video was disseminated by an unpopular Facebook user...

NNPP suspends Chairman for refusing to apologise to Kwankwaso, Galadima
NNPP suspends Chairman for refusing to apologise to Kwankwaso, Galadima

A video has emerged showing the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) for the 2023 election, Rabiu Kwankwaso, falling off the stage at a rally.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Conventional details: Although the exact date and place the incident happened cannot be ascertained, the video was disseminated by an unpopular Facebook user.

What really happened: In the video, The NNPP presidential candidate spotted a loose plank on his stage, and in the attempt to fix it, the other planks that were the ground of the stage caved-in. Kwankwaso was quickly helped back to his feet by stunned party chieftains.

What you should know about Kwankwaso: Despite being considered one of the dark horses in the race for the presidency in 2023, Kwankwaso is running in a general election for the first time. He was a former Kano State governor, minister, and envoy.

Kwankwaso's manifesto: The former two-term governor of Kano state had unveiled his Manifesto on November 1, 2022.

The 160-page manifesto and policy document entitled “My Pledges To You: The RMK2023 Blueprint”, highlighted 20 promises that he would bring to fruition if elected.

On security: He promised to tackle insecurity through a special approach, including increasing the police force to one million personnel.

On justice, economy, health and food: He also promised to ensure fairness and justice, revamp the economy, create job opportunities, reform the health sector, and ensure food security.

On Education: The presidential candidate said his administration would treat education as an investment, not an expenditure.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Omobolanle Raheem: Buhari condemns police brutality in Lagos

Omobolanle Raheem: Buhari condemns police brutality in Lagos

Famous Calabar Carnival ends in a pool of blood, 7 dead, 29 injured

Famous Calabar Carnival ends in a pool of blood, 7 dead, 29 injured

BVAS: No room for electoral fraud in 2023 – Gov. Yahaya

BVAS: No room for electoral fraud in 2023 – Gov. Yahaya

Calabar carnival incident: Gov Ayade orders arrest of driver on the run

Calabar carnival incident: Gov Ayade orders arrest of driver on the run

Tinubu won’t disappoint Nigerians - Gov. Yahaya

Tinubu won’t disappoint Nigerians - Gov. Yahaya

2023: Obi promises to address insecurity, poverty

2023: Obi promises to address insecurity, poverty

2023: More APC members join PDP in Lagos

2023: More APC members join PDP in Lagos

Rabiu Kwankwaso falls off stage during rally [Video]

Rabiu Kwankwaso falls off stage during rally [Video]

Aggrieved PDP governors may unveil Peter Obi as their presidential candidate in January

Aggrieved PDP governors may unveil Peter Obi as their presidential candidate in January

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Peter Obi

It is not easy working with Aisha Yesufu – Peter Obi explains

APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

No matter how long you protest, we’re going to remove subsidy — Tinubu

Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi (Punch)

3 things Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu have in common

Arthur Eze and Peter Obi. (Kanyi Daily News)

Anambra billionaire, Arthur Eze advises Peter Obi to withdraw from presidential race