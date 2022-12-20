Pulse Picks: Most influential politicians in 2022

Some politicians stood out in 2022 for being able to not only influence political views and perceptions but for winning the respect of a loyal following.

Goodluck Jonathan

He is the former President of Nigeria, and his term just ended. He had a six-year reign as president of Nigeria before he was defeated by the current president, Muhammadu Buhari. He is held in high esteem by many people, but he is also reviled by many. It is said that he wields enormous influence in the south and southeast regions of the country.

Jonathan has been an internationally recognized symbol of political stability and peace in Nigeria. For this, his local political views are respected, Nigerians even pleaded with him to not re-run for presidency, but maintain the international status that he has gained; placing him above some of his contemporaries in Nigerian politics.

Olusegun Obasanjo

Obasanjo is still held in very high regard in the political realm of the country despite the fact that his political influence has obviously diminished over the course of the years. He is more commonly referred to as “OBJ” or “Baba.”

Ogun state is the place of Obasanjo’s birth, and he is widely regarded as the most successful politician in Nigeria. He has held the positions of both military dictator and democratically elected president in the past.

OBJ, in 2022, stuck to his open letters to the president and the citizens; setting a pace for how to respectfully bow out, yet stay relevant, in politics.

All presidential aspirants for the 2023 elections have paid visits to OBJ seeking his advice and support, but the former president has pinned Peter Obi as his choice candidate.

Rabiu Kwankwaso

Rabiu Musa Kwakwanso is another powerful northern politician who has a lot of followers, particularly in Kano, Kaduna, and a few other northern states. His support is particularly strong in these states. He was successful in both of his terms as governor of Kano state, which spanned between 1999 to 2003 and 2011 to 2015.

Kwankwaso is the national leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), and he is also the party’s candidate for the presidency in the general elections scheduled for 2023.

He is said to have a cult-like following up north as his impact has been much felt by citizens within his reach. Kwankwaso has further broken into the south's spectrum by presenting himself for debates and town halls organized by southern-based media.

Nyesom Wike

It is simply impossible to name another individual besides Nyesome Wike; who is more influential in Nigerian politics than he is?

Even though he did not win the party’s nomination ticket, he single-handedly led the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) into a crisis that has obviously left dents on the Atiku Abubakar campaign.

Many argue that Wike's influence is tied to the financial strength of his state; but this author argues that Wike is inherently influential, confident, and simply unafraid to pursue whatever he wants.

Being able to lead other southern Governors in the PDP against the parallel Northern leadership of the party, without interest in leaving the party has made Wike the master chess player in the Nigerian political scene.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu

It is widely believed that Bola Tinubu has influenced in the city of Lagos as well as the majority of the southwestern Yoruba states. It is widely argued that he has accomplished more than any other politician from the region.

He held the offices of governor and senator in the state of Lagos and has been influential in many elections, particularly those held in southwestern Nigeria, and presidential elections. It is estimated that Tinubu’s net worth is $1.5 billion, and he is the current presidential flag bearer for the APC, which is Tinubu’s political party.

Tinubu has openly declared that it is his turn to be Nigeria's president come 2023; Emi Lo Kan. His campaign, although widely criticized and surrounded with scandals and attacks, has managed to still enjoy support from many traditional rulers and influential Nigerians.

Peter Obi

Peter Obi has risen to become, arguably, the most powerful politician in Nigeria in the year 2022. Evidence of this is the fact that virtually all political parties frequently discuss him, hence his frequent features in news headlines.

The APC has occasionally mentioned, via chieftains and spokespersons, that they perceived Obi as a bigger threat than the candidate of the main opposition party, Atiku.

What makes Obi a real threat is the organic support the candidate has from Nigerians. It has always been believed that Nigerian politics in the 21st century is a ping-pong between APC and PDP. However, Peter Obi disrupts that notion as he has raised the Labour Party to become, perhaps, the new main opposition party.