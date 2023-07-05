ADVERTISEMENT
Protest in House of Representatives over sitting arrangement, office allocation

News Agency Of Nigeria

Some House of Representatives members in Abuja on Tuesday protested against alleged discrimination in allocation of seats and offices for the members.

House-of-Reps [Credit: The Guardian Nigeria]
House-of-Reps [Credit: The Guardian Nigeria]

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the House Committee on Welfare, chaired by Rep. Olawale Raji (APC-Lagos), was saddled with the responsibility of allocation of seats for members.

The protesting lawmakers were mostly first timers, who described the seats allocated to them at one of the temporary chambers as unconducive as they were allocated seats in the third floor. Also, some of the lawmakers protested against allocation of offices to the members.

According to the list issued by the Welfare Committee, 240 members were allotted for the second floor, while a few members, including some first timers, were allocated seats on the ground floor.

Responding to the development, the Speaker of the House, Rep. Tajudeen Abbas, called for calm, while assuring that the main Chamber which is currently undergoing renovation, would be completed before the House resume from recess. Rep. Khadijat Bukar-Ibrahim, Chairman, Ad hoc Committee on Media, said that there was a slight uproar during the plenary session.

She said the allocation of offices is the responsibility of the Welfare Committee which had actually done the work and allocated offices to each and every member.

And as far as the seats are concerned, you know we are in a temporary seating area, so there are not enough seats for all members to sit downstairs. So, some have to be accommodated upstairs.

“So, there was a slide uproar not a huge one about not hearing the mic from the downstairs,” She said.

Mr. Speaker had since directed that members should occupy any seat they find downstairs and everybody was happy,” Bukar-Ibrahim added.

