Miss Michelle Egbo the Chief Presiding Officer in unit 001 made this known in her final collation of the Presidential and National Assembly Polls held in unit 001 of the 13 units in Karu Ward of Karu Local Government Area.

According to her, the results are as follows:

Presidential Results: AA -1 AAC 2 APC 97 PDP 1516 ACPN 1 APDA 4 APGA 3 CC 1 DPP 2 GDPN 3 PCP 14 PPA 3 SDP 2 SNC 1 YPP 3

Total valid votes -1655 No of voters 4897

No of accredited voters -1836

No of ballot papers issued 4897

No of unused ballot papers 3113

No of spoiled ballot papers 4

No of rejected ballots 125

No of used ballot papers 1784

Senate Results: APC 105 APGA 320 AYM 1 DA 1 NFS 5 PDP 1256 PPA 2 PPN 0 SDP 12 ZLP 1 No of voters registered 4897

No of accredited voters 1836

No of ballot papers issued 4897

No of used ballot papers 3123

No of spoiled ballot papers 1

No of rejected ballots 70

No of total valid votes 1703

No of used ballot papers 1774

House of Representatives Results: AGA 4 APC- 74 APGA 66 CP 1 NFD 1 NRM 1 PDP 1542 PPA 5 SDP 9

No of voters registered 4897

No of accredited voters 1836

No of ballot papers issued 4897

No of used ballot papers 3125

No of spoiled ballot papers 2

No of rejected ballots 67

No of total valid votes 1723

No of used ballot papers 1772

Other results from the remaining 12 units have yet to be announced, this result was released at 4:10 a.m. on Sunday.