Presidential aspirant Okunnu-Lamidi reveals her relationship with Tinubu, source of campaign funds

The presidential aspirant also revealed her relationship with the former governor of Lagos State who is also contesting for the 2023 presidency on the platform of the ruling party.

In an interview with Pulse, Mrs Okunnu-Lamidi said, "I'm from Lagos Island, and growing up, it was a situation where everybody from Lagos Island, we were surrounded by water. So we are closely knit, and you hear you have many aunties and uncles and people around you.

"These are people that you see growing up, but they're not related by blood... None of that."

She explained that people have been trying to discredit her with the narrative that she is related to Tinubu, saying the narrative is taking the concentration away from her message, and using her campaign to speak on Tinubu's campaign.

"We keep refuting this over and over again. I hope we can put it to rest. We are not related."

When asked about how she is funding her campaign, Mrs Okunnu-Lamidi disclosed that she is running on crowdfunding.

She added, "If you're going to start nation-building, you cannot come unless you've stolen or you can bring in 10 billion and put on the table and say 'hey I want to buy seats'.

"So right now we need to crowdfund and we need to come together as a country and invest in good health care, accountability, and the educational sector. Rather than just leaving the space open for someone to buy it."

Okunnu-Lamidi, who is the daughter of former Federal Commissioner of Works and Housing, Lateef Femi Okunnu (SAN), officially declared her intention to run for the Office of the President of Nigeria in 2023 in January 2022